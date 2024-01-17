Sharp Aquos Sense8 is claimed to be military standard and durable

#Sharp #Aquos #Sense8 #claimed #military #standard #durable

Wednesday, January 17 2024 – 21:07 WIB

VIVA Tekno – Sharp has officially released a middle class smartphone, aka mid-range Their latest is Aquos Sense8 in the Setiabudi area, South Jakarta, Tuesday, January 16 2024.

President Director of Sharp Electronics Indonesia, Shinji Teraoka, said that this smartphone or smart phone is available on the Indonesian market at a price of IDR 6 million.

Before launching in Indonesia, Sharp first released the Aquos Sense8 in Japan in October 2023. Shinji claims that the Aquos Sense8 is claimed to be one of the best-selling cellphones in the country of Sakura.

“Sharp has succeeded in gaining success in the Japanese market. We are optimistic that we can make the same story in the Indonesian cellphone market,” said Shinji Teraoka.

Sharp said that one of the advantages of the Aquos Sense8 is that it comes with a design that is military certified to 15 standards, one of which is MIL-STD-810G, which is claimed to be resistant to shocks, falls and high temperatures.

Head of AUVI Product Strategy Sharp Electronics Indonesia, Ardy, said that cellphones that already use the Android 13 operating system can carry out security updates for up to 5 years and update the OS version up to 3 times.

Aquos Sense8 is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and is supported by 8GB RAM and 256 GB ROM. He claims that the CPU performance of this cellphone is 36 percent faster than the previous generation.

In terms of the display sector, this cellphone comes with a pro IGZO OLED screen with HD resolution plus 2340

At the top of the screen there is a curve resembling the letter “U” to accommodate the 8MP resolution front camera.

Meanwhile, the rear camera of this cellphone is equipped with 2 lenses consisting of a 50MP (f/1.55) main camera with an almost 1 inch (1/1.55″) sensor, 2x optical zoom and image stabilizer (OIS/Optical Image Stabilization).

Both cameras are ultrawide with 8MP resolution with a viewing angle of 120 degrees. To capture light in dark conditions, there is an LED flash.

Apart from that, the cellphone has dimensions of 153 x 71 x 8.4 m. and weighing 159 grams, it is also equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on the camera so that it is able to capture images with good results without blur in shaky or unstable situations.

This cellphone is powered by a 5,000mAh capacity battery which is claimed to last up to two days.