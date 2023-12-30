Sharpest fall in European bond yields in years: long-term concerns are waning.

#Sharpest #fall #European #bond #yields #years #longterm #concerns #waning

door Baptiste Lambert
published on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:12 PM •
3 min read

A bond’s yield and price move in opposite directions. If one rises, the other falls and vice versa. The benchmark interest rate has fallen over the past two months. This is good news for the bond market, but also for governments and private individuals.

In the news: Bond yields are falling sharply in the eurozone.

  • After a huge rise in October, the bond market is cooling down. The German ten-year yield, the benchmark for the eurozone, is up 55 basis points this year

This premium article is exclusive to subscribers

Now read 3 articles for free per month!

Do you think ahead, about the future of tomorrow? Business AM is your guide through change. Don’t follow the facts and be part of Flanders’ fastest growing business website.

Already a subscriber? Log in and get access to all premium articles.

Also Read:  Akhannouch discusses with the Dutch Prime Minister ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Media: Turkey arrests 32 IS fighters and prevents possible attacks
Media: Turkey arrests 32 IS fighters and prevents possible attacks
Posted on
Elon Musk is the richest man in the world. Who are the other “Scrooges” of the globe
Elon Musk is the richest man in the world. Who are the other “Scrooges” of the globe
Posted on
Starfield reminded me how fun games can be
Starfield reminded me how fun games can be
Posted on
ANAF sells Volkswagen and Hyundai cars for 1,000 euros. When the auction takes place
ANAF sells Volkswagen and Hyundai cars for 1,000 euros. When the auction takes place
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News