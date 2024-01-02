She dies after falling from a moving bus

A 60-year-old woman died of her injuries Monday in Edmonton, Alberta, days after falling from a moving bus.

The event occurred Friday, around 2:55 p.m., said Edmonton police in a press release updated Monday.

The victim, aged 63, allegedly got up from his seat and walked towards the rear door of the bus while holding on to a safety bar. When the bus made its turn, the 60-year-old was reportedly thrown off balance before falling backwards through the bus door and onto the street.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and her death was announced by Edmonton police on Monday.

No charges are pending, according to the release.

