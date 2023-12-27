She is Anca, the 20-year-old who died in the fire at Ferma Dacilor. The parents did not know that the girl, who was also a handball player, was there

Fire at Ferma Dacilor. Eight people died in the fire at Ferma Dacilor. Among the victims is Anca, the daughter of handball coach Cristian Gavrila. The seven charred victims who were found by firefighters following the devastating fire at Ferma Dacilor were identified based on DNA evidence.

By Monica Palade on 27.12.2023, 17:18

Investigators collected DNA samples that they compared with samples taken from the victims’ relatives. An eighth missing person is still being sought. Among the victims is the 9-year-old son of the boss Cornel Dinicu.

Who is Anca Gavrilă, one of the victims surprised by the fire at Ferma Dacilor

A former student of the Mircea Vodă School in Călăraşi and the Mihai Eminescu High School, the 20-year-old was currently a student. He had followed in his father’s footsteps and played handball for the team from Călăraşi.

The shock was even greater for the parents because they didn’t even know their daughter was there. The mother panicked after seeing that Anca was no longer answering the phone. “We did not expect something like this. We didn’t know he was there,” the man told the Observer, after coming to SML Prahova to pick up his body.

We remind you that on the second day of Christmas, around 6:00 a.m., in the town of Tohani, Prahova county, a strong fire broke out at the Ferma Dacilor guesthouse. 7 people, including 3 children, lost their lives on the second day of Christmas, after the violent fire that consumed the guesthouse in Tohani. An adult is still missing, more than 24 hours after the fire broke out. The victims were identified based on DNA evidence. The people who gathered at the guesthouse are relatives and close friends of Cornel Dinicu, the owner of the complex, a businessman with a controversial past. Meanwhile, several investigations have been opened. The DNA got on the wire and reopened an older file, regarding the way Ferma Dacilor operated

An eighth missing person is still being sought. In parallel, hearings are underway at the Mizil Police Headquarters.

