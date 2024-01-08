She is pretty? This would be the third kit that Lionel Messi would wear at Inter Miami inspired by the NFL (+Video)

#pretty #kit #Lionel #Messi #wear #Inter #Miami #inspired #NFL #Video

The closer the start of Lionel Messi’s action with Inter Miami gets, the possible kits that could adorn the team’s top figure also appear. This time it was leaked from the Footy Headlines portal, famous for previewing the models that the teams will wear each year, what would be the third kit of the pink squad.

The curious thing about this edition would be its inspiration. And the enthusiasm for this model would be due to the colors of an NFL team that plays in the same city, the Miami Dolphins. The page details that: “The mockup of the Inter Miami CF 2024 third kit is predominantly mint green with orange and white details.”

The note also highlights the shape of the elastic neck, which would be attached to the ‘V’ neck style, as well as the Adidas brand logo and the entity’s shield would be found throughout the center of the shirt, in clear allusion to the models also leaked on the first kit, which have them located in the same area.

There is still no confirmation from the team about all the outfits they will wear in the squad, which has now added Luis Suárez himself and which has its first duel in the MLS on February 2, when they must face Real Salt Lake, but not before going through a kind of mini preseason with several announced commitments.