She remembers nothing of her child’s first year – Nerikes Allehanda

#remembers #childs #year #Nerikes #Allehanda

Hailey’s angelic blonde locks bob a little as she hums along to the Christmas carols, remarkably clear for not even having turned three.

Mamma Lina follows her with her eyes as if she wants to imprint every single movement she makes, stroking her hair.

It’s not so strange, because she remembers nothing of her daughter’s first year of life – a time that the healthcare system stole from her and her daughter.

Finally, they are a family again: Filip, Hailey and Lina – almost three years since the birth of their daughter.

Photo: Robban Andersson

– Lina kept trying to escape from the neurology department and no one understood why. Now afterwards, she has explained that she just wanted to find her baby, says Filip – her partner and Hailey’s father about that time that gave him post-traumatic stress disorder.

+AlltDigital Bas

Novelty!

Thereafter SEK 199/month. No fixation. Exit whenever you want.

This is included in +All:

All articles on na.se, in the news app and in the newsletter

Over 40 local news sites, apps and live sports

All articles on DN.se and in the DN app

All articles on Expressen.se and in the Expressen app as well as e-magazine

Economic and stock market news online with Private Business and Market News – part of Dagens industri

In addition, all articles on teknikensvarld.se, mama.nu, skonahem.se, alltomresor.se, levaochbo.se, alltommat.se, halsoliv.se and amelia.se

Same login details everywhere

Thereafter SEK 149/month. No fixation. Exit whenever you want.

This is included in Digital Base:

All articles on na.se, in the news app and in the newsletter

Over 40 local news sites, apps and live sports

All articles on DN.se and in the DN app

All articles on Expressen.se and in the Expressen app as well as e-magazine

Economic and stock market news online with Private Business and Market News – part of Dagens industri

In addition, all articles on teknikensvarld.se, mama.nu, skonahem.se, alltomresor.se, levaochbo.se, alltommat.se, halsoliv.se and amelia.se

Same login details everywhere

This article is for subscribers only

If you are already a subscriber: log in!