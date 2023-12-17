She remembers nothing of her child’s first year – Nerikes Allehanda

#remembers #childs #year #Nerikes #Allehanda

Hailey’s angelic blonde locks bob a little as she hums along to the Christmas carols, remarkably clear for not even having turned three.

Mamma Lina follows her with her eyes as if she wants to imprint every single movement she makes, stroking her hair.

It’s not so strange, because she remembers nothing of her daughter’s first year of life – a time that the healthcare system stole from her and her daughter.

Finally, they are a family again: Filip, Hailey and Lina – almost three years since the birth of their daughter.

Photo: Robban Andersson

– Lina kept trying to escape from the neurology department and no one understood why. Now afterwards, she has explained that she just wanted to find her baby, says Filip – her partner and Hailey’s father about that time that gave him post-traumatic stress disorder.

+AlltDigital Bas

Novelty!

Thereafter SEK 199/month. No fixation. Exit whenever you want.

This is included in +All:

  • All articles on na.se, in the news app and in the newsletter
  • Over 40 local news sites, apps and live sports
  • All articles on DN.se and in the DN app
  • All articles on Expressen.se and in the Expressen app as well as e-magazine
  • Economic and stock market news online with Private Business and Market News – part of Dagens industri
  • In addition, all articles on teknikensvarld.se, mama.nu, skonahem.se, alltomresor.se, levaochbo.se, alltommat.se, halsoliv.se and amelia.se
  • Same login details everywhere

Thereafter SEK 149/month. No fixation. Exit whenever you want.

This is included in Digital Base:

  • All articles on na.se, in the news app and in the newsletter
  • Over 40 local news sites, apps and live sports
  • All articles on DN.se and in the DN app
  • All articles on Expressen.se and in the Expressen app as well as e-magazine
  • Economic and stock market news online with Private Business and Market News – part of Dagens industri
  • In addition, all articles on teknikensvarld.se, mama.nu, skonahem.se, alltomresor.se, levaochbo.se, alltommat.se, halsoliv.se and amelia.se
  • Same login details everywhere
Also Read:  mRNA vaccines can also lead to the production of foreign proteins

This article is for subscribers only

If you are already a subscriber: log in!

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Three super solar storms hit Earth in the past 200 years
Three super solar storms hit Earth in the past 200 years
Posted on
Russia responds to Romania’s demands to recover the Treasure with an Army propaganda documentary: “You owe us”
Russia responds to Romania’s demands to recover the Treasure with an Army propaganda documentary: “You owe us”
Posted on
Aston Villa turned Brentford around and was one point off the top
Aston Villa turned Brentford around and was one point off the top
Posted on
Laufen votes at the ballot box against returning the hospital site
Laufen votes at the ballot box against returning the hospital site
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news China Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News