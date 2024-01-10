She set out on Boden’s fortress with matches – Arkitekten.se

#set #Bodens #fortress #matches #Arkitekten.se

Elisabet Hesseborn is a cultural environment specialist who also creates matchsticks. Picture: Johannes Kitselis

“Damn me, that was the best thing I’ve heard since I was confirmed! Would you like a fig?”

That’s what agency director HK Bergdahl exclaims when he finds out that his Christmas present got lost in the mail, due to Karl Bertil Jonsson’s Robin Hood-esque actions in Tage Danielsson’s Christmas classic, which is shown on TV every year. The missing Christmas present was from Uncle Arthur and is supposed to represent a match board over Boden Fortress.

Perhaps part of the matter is that well into the 1990s Boden Fortress was a military protection object and that it was strictly forbidden to attempt to depict it at all. But also that it is not a fortress as one usually imagines such, but above all a system of enormous mountain forts spread underground.

Elisabet Hesseborn is cultural environment specialist and communicator at the Norwegian Property Agency and tells us that tinkering with matchsticks was a fairly common hobby during the 1940s. In step with the construction of the community center with statutory holidays and an eight-hour working day, it became something that not least men began to pass the time with, and the motifs were often specifically Swedish: a grouse, a moose or a famous building such as Vadstena monastery.

– So in that way, it wouldn’t be so strange if you were to choose Boden’s fortress as a motif. It was by far the largest fortress construction at the beginning of the 20th century, a gigantic investment, which generated great pride and which said something about the Swedish self-image.

Elisabet Hesseborn during work on her latest match board of Boden Fortress. Picture: Johannes Kitselis

But the very point of Boden’s fortress is that it was built so that it would not be seen. It is a so-called “girdle fortress” consisting of five different, largely autonomous, mountain forts, located in a ring around central Boden, blasted into the mountain. 600,000 tons of stone had to be transported away in wheelbarrows when the defense facility was built at the beginning of the last century. Sleeping and dining rooms, engine rooms, battle command rooms, medical departments and workshops were built inside the rock rooms. Each room could hold 500 soldiers. Over time, the demands for a more mobile warfare increased and as the 21st century approached, the fortress had begun to be considered outdated.

A final volley was fired from the fortress on the last day of the year in 1997 and after that the Boden fortress withdrew from the war organization and was declassified. Some time afterwards, Elisabet Hesseborn, who built models and miniatures all her life, began to think about actually making a match board with Boden Fortress. It was made as a birthday present for one of her colleagues, the Norwegian Property Agency’s specialist in fortifications, who received it in 2004 (and who, unlike HK Bergendahl, was very happy about it).

– At that time there were still no official photographs of the fortress to be found, so I snuck around inside his room and looked in his binders before I made it to get an idea of ​​how it could look, says Elisabet Hesseborn.

The subject that time became one of several steel cannon domes, something that is, after all, above ground, and the surrounding landscape.

Elisabet Hesseborn’s first match board with Boden’s tick as a motif.

Since the early 2000s, a lot has happened to the fortress. One of the mountain forts has become a museum, and from previously being something extremely secret and hidden, work is now underway to make the place as accessible as possible to those who are curious. As part of that, Hesseborn himself was at the site a few years ago, and then got a completely different picture of what the built environment there looks like. She was not least fascinated by the so-called storm trenches, deep shafts blasted into the rock around the fort to prevent an attacking enemy from reaching the top of the fort.

– But you can also walk down there on its bottom. It’s cool to have the high, high walls around you. There were so many different surfaces meeting each other, it was rough rock, rusty plates and concrete. Then I thought, I’ll make a new match board with this as a motif! Considering all the stone that was blasted away during construction, the storm trenches are the very essence of the fortress for me.