She treated a disease she hadn’t had for 10 years

Patient profile is different. Multiple sclerosis is rarer than stroke, but it affects younger people: in general, it appears between 20 and 25 years old, closer to the age Gabriela was in 2011. Stroke tends to happen to people between 60 and 65 years old.

Although the two diseases have similar symptoms, when you start to break it down, you see the difference. In ischemic stroke, which is what can be confused, the weakness tends to be sudden and on one side. In sclerosis weakness, the process is different and can be on both sides simultaneously.

Guilherme Diogo, neurologist and specialist in multiple sclerosis at Hospital São Luiz Itaim

Treatments are completely different. In the case of a stroke, in the first few hours, it is important to free the vessel that has been closed — which can be done using medicines that “thinner” the blood or through a procedure called thrombectomy. In the case of sclerosis, the first treatment should be the application of corticosteroids to reduce inflammation. In both conditions, the action reduces the risk of sequelae.

An error could have consequences for Gabriela. As the treatment of multiple sclerosis affects the defense system, the patient’s body may become more susceptible to serious infections — in addition to the risk of possible allergies.

The ideal is to look for a specialist. Guilherme Diogo reinforces the importance of seeking a specialist in the identified disease so that more detailed examinations can be carried out, minimizing the possibility of a wrong diagnosis.