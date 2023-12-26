She treated a disease she hadn’t had for 10 years

#treated #disease #hadnt #years

Patient profile is different. Multiple sclerosis is rarer than stroke, but it affects younger people: in general, it appears between 20 and 25 years old, closer to the age Gabriela was in 2011. Stroke tends to happen to people between 60 and 65 years old.

Although the two diseases have similar symptoms, when you start to break it down, you see the difference. In ischemic stroke, which is what can be confused, the weakness tends to be sudden and on one side. In sclerosis weakness, the process is different and can be on both sides simultaneously.
Guilherme Diogo, neurologist and specialist in multiple sclerosis at Hospital São Luiz Itaim

Treatments are completely different. In the case of a stroke, in the first few hours, it is important to free the vessel that has been closed — which can be done using medicines that “thinner” the blood or through a procedure called thrombectomy. In the case of sclerosis, the first treatment should be the application of corticosteroids to reduce inflammation. In both conditions, the action reduces the risk of sequelae.

An error could have consequences for Gabriela. As the treatment of multiple sclerosis affects the defense system, the patient’s body may become more susceptible to serious infections — in addition to the risk of possible allergies.

The ideal is to look for a specialist. Guilherme Diogo reinforces the importance of seeking a specialist in the identified disease so that more detailed examinations can be carried out, minimizing the possibility of a wrong diagnosis.

Also Read:  The cause of Alzheimer's may be coming from inside your mouth

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Should children study during Christmas break?
Should children study during Christmas break?
Posted on
Israeli PM Netanyahu Says There Will Be No Peace Until Hamas is Destroyed
Israeli PM Netanyahu Says There Will Be No Peace Until Hamas is Destroyed
Posted on
Tesla displaced Dacia from the bottom of the TÜV
Tesla displaced Dacia from the bottom of the TÜV
Posted on
convinced of having inspired the game, an Internet user demands money from Rockstar Games
convinced of having inspired the game, an Internet user demands money from Rockstar Games
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News