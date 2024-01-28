She waited 13 years to have sexual reassignment surgery through the SUS

#waited #years #sexual #reassignment #surgery #SUS

There was no one to talk to, vent, ask questions, there was no openness for this type of subject. My parents were very strict, my father was ignorant, he was terrified of being beaten and suffering some kind of oppression.

During my adolescence, I grew up with this fear and experienced an internal conflict without knowing my identity. I didn’t identify as gay or transvestite and I didn’t know what a transgender person was, it wasn’t talked about in my day.

At 16, my mother took me to the doctor and for the first time I told someone about how I didn’t like my penis, how it bothered me, embarrassed me, felt ashamed. I did some tests and the doctor prescribed a testosterone treatment for me to develop masculine characteristics, grow a gogó, deepen my voice, and grow my hair.

‘I started to demand myself to be the father that society expected’

As a teenager, my interest in boys increased, I wanted to have a boyfriend, but I couldn’t express my desire publicly. I was under pressure and pressure from my family to find a girlfriend, my mother said she had a childhood friend who really liked me. I understood that if I went that way, they would let me live in peace in my world.

At 17, I had my first sexual relationship with this friend, we started getting involved and a while later she got pregnant. When my daughter was born, I took care of her with all my love, bathed her, changed diapers, woke up at dawn, played, the only thing I didn’t do was breastfeed her.