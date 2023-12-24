“She was a very serious, conscientious girl. An angel.” Andrada died at the age of 16, on the eve of Christmas, due to a drunk driver. She dreamed of becoming a police officer

#conscientious #girl #angel #Andrada #died #age #eve #Christmas #due #drunk #driver #dreamed #police #officer

Tragedy on Christmas Eve! A 16-year-old girl from Mehedinţi county lost her life last night, after the car she was in with three other friends overturned in a ditch. The one who drove her to her death was drunk and didn’t have a driver’s license. The girl was the head of the class and dreamed of becoming a police officer.

24.12.2023

The girl’s mother: I was praying to God to perform a miracle to bring her to life…

These are the words of a mother torn by pain after losing her daughter on the eve of the Holidays. Andrada was 16 years old and was the head of the class at a high school in Drobeta Turnu-Severin. Last night, the teenager went to see a friend through Bălăciţa commune. Together with another friend, they got into a car driven by a 21-year-old boy, drunk and without a license.

“She was a very serious, conscientious girl. An angel”

Reporter-Mariana Burcă, Andrada’s mother: How could they have ended up in the same car?

– I have no idea. He spoke only ill of him.

The driver would have been speeding and at some point lost control of the steering wheel and overturned in the ditch on the side of the road. The teenager was in the right seat and was thrown from the car dozens of meters into the field. She was in cardiorespiratory arrest when the doctors arrived and could not be saved. The other passengers in the car were not hurt.

Ionuţ Claudiu Burcă, Andrada’s brother: He didn’t have a license, he was walking drunk. He’s walked before, it’s not the first time. He did not have a personal car, but borrowed from someone else.

Andrada’s friends and colleagues are in a state of shock. They wrote dozens of goodbye messages to him on the Facebook page. The young woman had very good results at school, she liked math and English and she wanted to work in the Ministry of the Interior.

The colleague at the bank: She was always telling me about her dream of becoming a police officer, let’s both take the same job, let’s go to the interventions together. He really liked hugs, let’s talk, let’s go out.

Marian Gherghinescu, Andrada’s director: She was one of the prominent girls of our high school. She was a very serious, conscientious girl. An angel…

The driver was detained for 24 hours. The police are investigating him for several crimes: manslaughter, driving a vehicle without a driver’s license and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Nicolae Lohon, spokesperson IPJ Mehedinți: The driver was tested with the equipment provided, which indicated an alcohol blood level of 0.49 mg/liter of pure alcohol in exhaled air.

The girl will be buried after Christmas, in a wedding dress, at the family’s request.

