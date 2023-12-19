She was arrested for hitting her granddaughter with a whip

#arrested #hitting #granddaughter #whip

The father of the 11-year-old girl alerted the authorities after seeing the bruises on various parts of her body.

PRIMICIA File | According to the authorities, he beat and psychologically abused the girl.

A 55-year-old woman was arrested for cruel treatment in Guasdualito, Apure state. She was accused of physically and psychologically attacking her minor granddaughter.

Officials assigned to the Guasdualito Municipal Delegation were in charge of the arrest in the La Palma sector, after an alert from the father of the 11-year-old girl.

The man notified the authorities of the blows that his daughter had received in different parts of the body, using force and a type of whip, known as “chuco.”

The woman was placed under the orders of the 12th Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry of the corresponding Judicial District, Impacto Venezuela reported.

