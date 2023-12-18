She was returning to Switzerland: Germany: a 73-year-old woman forgotten at a rest area!

A 73-year-old woman was forgotten overnight from Saturday to Sunday at a German rest area on the highway in Wiedergeltingen, southern Germany.

Shortly before Zurich, a couple noticed that they had forgotten their husband’s sister at a rest stop in southern Germany. (Symbolic image)

As the police said, the 73-year-old woman, her 67-year-old brother and his wife had taken a break in the parking lot on their way from Bosnia to Switzerland.

The woman then went to the bathroom and when she returned, the car was gone. A man called the police about an “elderly lady without a jacket.” According to the information provided, the brother did not notice that his sister had left the vehicle.

It was only shortly before Zurich that the couple noticed that someone was missing from the car. The brother immediately turned around. At the police station, the siblings were reunited after about four hours and continued on their way.

