She will suffer from lifelong diarrhea after ingesting diabetes medication

A 23-year-old woman is doomed to suffer from diarrhea for the rest of her life after taking diabetes medication. The young woman allegedly used this medication to lose weight

Brea Hand will suffer from diarrhea for the rest of her life after using the drug Ozempic. She is one of dozens of patients suing the maker of the blockbuster weight-loss drug for allegedly leaving them with stomach paralysis, according to an investigation by the DailyMail.com.

This injector pen, usually prescribed to control diabetes, has been diverted from its use by people wanting to lose weight. But some clearly forgot to read the side effects that the drug could cause.

Complaint filed

So, Brea Hand filed suit against Novo Nordisk, parent company of Ozempic and sister drug Wegovy. The woman suffers from gastroparesis. This is a very rare condition that causes nausea, bloating, diarrhea and severe abdominal pain.

Brea Hand revealed that surgeons attempted to repair her colon in an operation that lasted several hours. However, the doctors gave him bad news.

They explained to the main interested party that she would suffer “for the rest of her life” and that she would always have diarrhea. This is why she decided to file a complaint against Novo Nordisk.

She accuses the company of “not having correctly warned of the risk of gastroparesis on the packaging of medicines”.

