Shell ceases operations in Nigeria after 68 years – Oil

The British oil company announced that it will cease operations in Nigeria and sold its onshore oil production to a local consortium for a minimum value of 1.3 billion dollars.

At the end of 68 years old, a Shell vai cease onshore crude and gas extraction activities in Nigeria. The British oil company announced the venda da Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) for an initial value of 1.3 billion dollars and which can reach 2.4 billion dollars to one consortium of local and international companies.

The consortium, known as Renaissanceincludes Switzerland Petrolin and four Nigerian producers, the ND Westerna Aradel Energya First E&P it’s at Waltersmith.

Shell has been one of the main companies to betting on oil and gas exploration in Nigeria. However, in recent years several difficulties such as theft, sabotage and operational issues have led to court proceedings and a significant increase in costs.

From 2021 that the company has tried sell the business in the countryremaining active in the more profitable and less problematic offshore exploration.

“After decades as a pioneer in Nigeria’s energy sector, SPDC will move towards its next chapter under the leadership of an experienced and ambitious consortium”, says Zoë Yujnovich, director of “upstream” and integrated gas at Shell, in a statement seen by the Financial Times.

Shell’s exit precedes that of other companies. In recent years, oil companies such as the North American Exxon Mobilto Italian EniNorwegian Equinor and the Chinese Addaxhave announced agreements to sell assets in the country, justifying the decision based on difficult performance in a region with high corruption, violence and environmental damage.

A SPDC Limited has a 30% stake in a consortium, also called SPDCwhich holds 18 onshore and shallow water fields. Shell’s resources in SPDC reached approx. 458 million barrels of oil by the end of 2022.

Other companies also in this “joint venture” are the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which has 55%a TotalEnergies com 10% and to Eni com 5%.

The first exploration license was granted in 1938 e as first drillings were made in 1956 not Bayelsa state not Niger Delta. Since then, oil production in the region has generated billions in revenue for the company and the governmentbeing the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy.

Shell will, however, remain active and invest in the country, focusing on deep water oil extraction e no integrated gas business.