Shell starts round of layoffs: jobs gone at green branch

A Shell spokesperson does not want to say whether jobs will also be lost in the Netherlands.

The oil company announced in October last year that 200 jobs would be lost in the branch that works on cleaner forms of energy. This means that 15 percent fewer staff will work there.

130 jobs in other departments will also disappear. Shell employs more than 90,000 people worldwide.

Hydrogen

Shell says it wants to reduce costs by 2 to 3 billion dollars (1.8 to 2.75 billion euros) per year. This requires an ‘efficient, leaner organization’.

The branch that works on cleaner forms of energy includes hydrogen activities and activities that should make industry and transport cleaner.

Big pressure

Shell CEO Wael Sawan has been under great pressure from American shareholders in particular since he took office more than a year ago. Comparable oil and gas companies such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron perform better than Shell on the stock exchange.

“Investors think that Shell is less profitable than the others,” says RTL Z stock commentator Jacob Schoenmaker. This is reflected in the ratio between price and profit.

These American companies invest less than Shell in clean energy forms because they do not yield the same high profits as traditional oil and gas revenues. Sawan will now also place more emphasis on the products that generate more profit.

The fact that it may be interesting in the long term to invest more in green energy is thus ignored. “For now it is the dollars that rule at Shell,” says Schoenmaker.

At the same time, the company says that the pursuit of fewer harmful emissions has not been abandoned.

