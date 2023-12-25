#Shenzhen #tours #extremely #costeffective #stateowned #restaurants #high #quality #prices #creative #American #scholar #Fukuyama #socialism #wrong

This past week, I took my parents, who had returned to Hong Kong from Canada, back to the Greater Bay Area to take a look around.

Many of my grandparents’ old friends in Toronto have returned to the Greater Bay Area, including his old boss who helped him immigrate and became his subordinate. They all took his mother, who is over 90 years old, back to Zhongshan for retirement. They invited three sisters from Shunde. 3. Take care of his mother. So no matter how busy I am, on Tuesday, I will take my grandparents, myself, three old people, plus one big and one small, a group of five people, in the old Pingzhi, through the Tai Lam Tunnel, to San Tin. Take the Huanggang Bus from Huanggang Port to Futian, Shenzhen. Departing from Ho Man Tin at 12 o’clock, after passing the Tai Lam Tunnel, my wife Shun opened the GPS map and let it take us to the San Tin Interchange Port. Unexpectedly, the GPS took us to Yuen Long. As we were taking us back and forth from the Tai Lam Tunnel and out of Kowloon, Mrs. Shun was so angry that she was about to take away the 7,000 yuan iPhone she had just used. She noticed that her daughter Shun Zhen was very talkative, “Mom, did you press the wrong button? Press the button to make the GPS take you in the wrong direction?” Mrs. Cen got angry and immediately turned around, turning her head back, her eyes burning. I immediately stopped telling the truth, “Yes, it’s already wrong. It doesn’t matter whether the hand or the machine was wrong. The most important thing is not to talk about my mother’s fault at a bad time. Otherwise, things will change, adding fuel to the fire, and GPS problems will arise.” You are here.” After hearing my drink, Sister-in-law Cen said, “Let’s drive back to Lai Chi Kok first, wait for our parents to solve the toilet problem, buy a few bags and bottles of water, and then set off for Shenzhen. . ”

An old man in his 80s eats a rice ball after finishing his meal. Grandma, we, three old men, one young man and one middle-aged man, drove off and set off. I said, “Mom, I believe in products from the motherland this time. Go to Amap and check how to get to Xintian transfer station. From a Chicago postdoc, when looking for maps in China, Amap is more accurate than GPS.” In order to be sure, In addition to AutoNavi, I called again and asked my hard-working colleagues. They must have known about the two major electronic maps as they deliver newspapers all the way. As soon as the phone rang, the voice of West Kowloon Supervisor Jian Ge came out, “San Tin Wong Bus Station, it’s so easy. No need to look up any maps. As soon as you get out of Tai Lam Tunnel, head towards Sheung Shui. Drive for a few minutes. See you there.” Go to the San Tin exit sign, go down the original road sign, and you will see it. Opposite the station, there is a large open-air parking lot. All cars are welcome to park. Park your car, cross the road along the traffic lights, enter the station, and beep the Octopus card for 10 yuan. It only takes 10 minutes. Just get to the port. There are not many people and it is very comfortable. This Hong Kong-Shenzhen port is very smooth and convenient.” Brother Jian, who is a hard-working transporter, highly recommends this customs clearance port. Not long after the line was closed, as he said, we arrived at Shenzhen Huanggang Port in less than half an hour and landed at the Shenzhen Metro Station.

When I entered the subway station, I asked the security guard, who was standing upright and straight, in salty and weak Mandarin, how to get to Shem Yip Shangcheng. My old friend in Shenzhen introduced me to shopping malls in Shenzhen, and I must go there to see Shum Yip Uptown. This shopping mall is unparalleled in size. It has an eight-star Oriental Mandarin Hotel and the most creative brand, Muji. We were staying in a hotel, so I took my parents to Shenzhen. It was the best place to see, buy the best food, and eat the best places to stay. The security uncle replied, “Take Line 7 for one stop, go to Fumin Station, transfer to Line 10, take 3 stops, get off at Donggualing, look for the Shum Yip Shangcheng sign to exit the station.” The three elderly people held up their homecoming cards. The security guard immediately opened the gate, and we didn’t have to pay a penny. In 15 minutes, five of us arrived at the small town of Sham Yip Shangcheng. This small town is located in the open air, and there are like all the small shops, except for the United Bookstore. The rest are all self-employed. They sit down and eat in the coffee shop, with 5 friends, 5 plates of spaghetti, and 5 cups of tea. They pay in advance and then deliver the goods. The discount is 400 yuan for a minifigure. The food served by the waiter was at least half or even double the amount of Hong Kong spaghetti. The food is delicious at the entrance, the taste in Central, the price in Mong Kok.

Shum Yip Uptown European Town is built on the top floor of a shopping mall. Soon after its opening, it has become one of the hottest new landmarks in Shenzhen.

I don’t know whether it’s because the weather is cold or because I’m too tired, especially for the elderly. I want to add energy or make the food delicious. I ate a huge portion of spaghetti from the plate and sighed at half a cup of caramel coffee. The spaghetti tasted so Italian. Cup The caramel coffee was brewed properly and the heat was moderate. I drank more than half of it quickly and went sightseeing when I was full.

Shum Yip Shangcheng European Town.

Walking through the town’s dining area, you can go straight to the forest when you see the glass plank road. Look at the street signs, go straight to Donggualing Park, and then go straight to Lianhuashan Park. This feeling is a bit similar to Pacific Place. You can go straight up. Hong Kong Park. It’s simply transcendent. I love shopping at Pacific Place in Admiralty. Looking out from the town, through the green forest, the sun is returning home.

I told everyone that when the sun goes down, I have to go back indoors and slide down the escalator into the mall. My wife and her parents are lesbians, so they have to go shopping. When the real mother sees a pair of pants, she buys them. When Ah Zhen tried on the right shoes, she said they were right and wanted to buy them. My parents may have lamented the hardship, the poverty, and the Cultural Revolution. Preserving capital is important. We have a lot to say about anything and everything, so don’t buy it.

It was almost 7 o’clock when I looked around and it was time to eat. Guangzhou Restaurant is a century-old restaurant, but it is a state-owned enterprise, and I don’t like it a little bit. But I am so tired, I just want to have a meal and go back to Hong Kong early. As soon as I arrived at the door, I was greeted enthusiastically. Quickly, I was served with candied yellow-skinned sweet and sour pork, squid balls with roasted cabbage, traditional barbecued pork, and two more dishes. Because as soon as they were on the table, the candied yellow-skinned meat made me gorge myself and try the health-preserving candied meat. I ate a whole plate of sweet and sour pork with yellow skin, and I didn’t even think about or taste the other delicacies. After eating, I was full. When I saw the coconut shredded almond slices for dessert, I couldn’t take a bite. The crispy almond slices covered the coconut shredded crispy slices. The sweetness was moderate. It went into the mouth and reached the intestines. It’s the perfect ecstasy meal. Pay the bill including dessert, 500 yuan minifigure, the clerk said softly and enthusiastically, register as a member online and get a 50% discount. Last week, we had dinner at Pacific Place, Admiralty, in Shanghai. We had three children and two adults, light dumplings and noodles, and it cost more than 1,000 yuan to go out.

Fukuyama, a Japanese-American political scholar, has been trying to explain his end of history theory for decades.

When I got home, I kept thinking about how state-owned restaurants can be so creative, and what’s more interesting is that they are not just random creations, they are creating dishes from a health perspective. Yunan candied yellow skin, added sweet and sour pork, emphasis on health and good taste, how can I not be convinced. A hundred years ago, a great British scholar criticized the Socialist Communist Party for going against human nature and bound to fail. Russell said that people are inherently selfish. But this state-owned restaurant can do so well. I really want to study this state-owned enterprise proposition carefully. Japanese-American scholar Fukuyama held high the banner of Western democratic capitalism. When Soviet socialism collapsed in 1991, he declared socialism and called it a day. But today, with the rise of society with Chinese characteristics, Fukuyama’s theory of the end of socialism has allowed the CCP to bring about the end of Fukuyama’s theory.

My boss, Mr. Feng, sent me a WhatsApp message to let me know that he had just made a one-year fixed term investment of HKD 60 million with an interest rate of 6.1% in a small and medium-sized Hong Kong-funded bank.

I was so scared that I hurriedly told him, if you have 6 billion silver, put 60 million in a small and medium-sized Hong Kong-funded bank, and earn 6.1% interest on it, I don’t think there is a problem. But if you have a total net worth of 60 million, then you should not do this, because the Hong Kong government, only for banks, will give you back 500,000 at most after providing the bank.

So I told him that if you have a total net worth of 60 million, you should divide it into 20 banks, or preferably 100 banks. But in Hong Kong, if you count on your fingers and toes, there are not 100 banks. Banks, since you have retired, it is better to go to all the banks in Hong Kong and split the 60 million yuan into fixed-term loans than to put all your wealth and eggs in a single bank and get an interest rate of 6.1%. When I arrived at my home, I slept restlessly and unhappy.

I know that Mr. Feng, an old man, immediately called me after receiving my Whatsapp, saying that he would be a regular small and medium-sized Hong Kong-funded bank. What are you afraid of? If you are afraid of objects, why should you be afraid of me?”

After I listened, I talked about last time, you and your wife wanted to buy 30 million Evergrande bonds. You talked about Evergrande bonds, which are invincible and undefeated. They pay an annual dividend of more than ten percent in interest. It is better to eat hard than to do it yourself. Real estate Developer, tell me to buy it quickly.

I said at that time, “What my mother said is that profit will never return. My mother taught me, and I will definitely follow my mother’s teachings. Don’t be greedy for cheap. I am lucky for you and your wife. Finally, I will offer incense to my ancestors and ask my ancestors by tossing coins. Your ancestors told you not to buy Evergrande bonds, so you escaped the disaster of losing money. This time, you deposited in small and medium-sized banks. Have you offered incense to ask your ancestors? It’s not that you saved your hard-earned money for decades and gave it to Evergrande Real Estate, covering it up in its territory. Next, it will never see the light of day. More than two years ago, you and your wife asked me to cooperate and asked me to buy a one-sided shop in Xihuan. I said at the time that the environment was not good and you must not buy it. Please give me some time. I complained on the phone that the good deal was for Zhongyuan to check out, and Zhongyuan bought it for my own use. If Zhongyuan said it was good, Zhongyuan was good at it, but I missed everything. I will look at the past today, did I make any mistakes?”

A senior bald guy from K100 network told me that there was something wrong with a certain bank and told me to withdraw money quickly. I immediately said, “This bank is owned by the state of a certain country, so don’t worry. The economic environment in the world is bad now. If some computers in the bank have problems, the whole world will be shocked. This state-owned bank is 90% fine. I The money and assets, all of them, are placed in various national banks.”

The bald boy hurriedly said, “I heard that the National Bank limits the amount of withdrawals. Let me say it louder. Banks are in the business of confidence. If every depositor goes to the bank and withdraws his or her money, any bank in the world will All banks collect deposits and 80% lend money. If every depositor is afraid that the bank will enforce the law and everyone goes to the bank to withdraw their deposits, even if there is no problem with the bank, any bank with any background will close its doors and close the bank. So my The current account is in this national bank, and this state-owned bank restricts who can withdraw money and how much money can be withdrawn, which is definitely a good thing, but it will never be held. Furthermore, if I need it, I can discuss it with the bank and do normal business. There will be no restrictions. The National Bank’s restrictions are to prevent color riots in society. To prevent foreign governments and agents from playing tricks, creating economic panic, despising the government, destroying society, and burning communities. This will cause our country to be torn apart and trapped in In the sea of ​​fire, the descendants of Yan and Huang will fall into purgatory again.”

Therefore, the period of struggle between American imperialism, a capitalist ideology and a social country with Chairman Xi’s characteristics, should be extremely long. It will be difficult for anyone to tell who will win and who will lose. Only constant quarrels and constant struggles will redefine the East and the West. cold war. Fortunately, the Cold War has not yet affected the exchanges between people from the East and the West, but it has affected the economy and some cultural exchanges, and the damage has been irreparable.

As a common people, we must be steadfast in our patriotism and hold on to every penny we have earned with our hard work. The United States has been hegemonic for nearly 80 years. In order to maintain its first place, it can use any dirty, vicious, or conspiratorial qualities. Although President Xi gave a high-profile speech in San Francisco, the United States, we do not bet on the United States losing. Not to mention competing with the United States for first place, but the only two democratic and Republican parties in the United States, politicians such as Biden and Trump, in order to incite voters and heat up the election, must elect the president, for votes and for those who follow him, 23 The shoe-shining boys who are popular in the country will not leave the team, but will continue to use vicious tricks to suppress them. They even performed in the spotlight of the world’s cameras to attack China, making the wolves and dogs who follow them surrender to the super hegemony of the US empire and show off the muscle power of the United States. They will continue to create and promote the China threat theory in a high-profile manner, and use color revolutions to unleash division on China, our motherland.

They even said that capitalist Western democracy is better than socialism and must surpass socialism. They have used all kinds of black materials, black names and black slogans to instill into our yellow skin and yellow Chinese bodies, making the inner essence of the traitor’s body white. , making the traitor truly become an albino person with yellow skin and body.

Furthermore, the U.S. empire claims to be the world’s policeman. Today, it uses the traitorous media to exaggerate young people. If the military struggle fails, the cultural attacks will continue. What is the heritage of the world’s economic center, it has even ordered the gatekeepers of second- and third-rate countries to unleash destruction. The Hong Kong security elements in our country think that they are still the heavenly masters of Hong Kong. It is true that the mouth of a white dog cannot grow ivory.

During this period, we Hong Kong people must preserve our capital, be firmer, and follow the footsteps of the motherland. We must not allow yellow and albino people to continue to create vicious rumors and influence our decisions. They continue to divide us and use atmospheric radio websites to They spread false lies and tried every means to kill us. They still have many relatives, friends and family in Hong Kong, but they are selfish and covet money from foreign countries and ignore their relatives and friends, which is the true nature of yellow albino people.