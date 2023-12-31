Shipping company Maersk temporarily stops sailing through the Red Sea after an attack on a cargo ship

Houthi rebels open the door on the ship deck of a cargo ship in a photo released on November 20, 2023

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 16:25

Danish shipping company Maersk has halted transit through the Red Sea for 48 hours after one of its ships was attacked by Houthi rebels.

The ship, the Maersk Hangzhou, was attacked last night. The US Navy, which patrols the area, said it sank three of the four rebel boats. Ten Yemeni Houthi fighters are said to have been killed and two others injured in a US airstrike.

The attack followed a distress call from the Maersk freighter, which had been hit by a missile. According to the Americans, it was the 23rd attack by the Yemeni Houthi movement on international shipping since November 19.

Maersk had decided a few days ago to allow almost all of its ships to sail through the area again, after it became known that the US would lead a multinational security operation in the area. The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Italy, Norway, Spain, Bahrain and the Seychelles are also participating.

Iran responsible

The Houthis have close ties to Iran and the US government is confident that Iran is supplying and training the Houthi rebels. Thanks to Iran, they have a large missile and drone arsenal, with which they can hit targets up to hundreds of kilometers away.

The British Foreign Minister, David Cameron, also makes the link between Iran and the Houthis and says he spoke with his counterpart from Iran on X. “I have made clear that Iran bears responsibility for preventing these attacks, given its long-standing support for the Houthis,” Cameron said.

