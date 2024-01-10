Shiv Sena disqualification case: Uddhav faction hits back, Speaker’s verdict that Shinde faction is official – speaker will give verdict on shiv sena disqualification case – Manorama Online | Malayalam News

#Shiv #Sena #disqualification #case #Uddhav #faction #hits #Speakers #verdict #Shinde #faction #official #speaker #give #verdict #shiv #sena #disqualification #case #Manorama #Online #Malayalam #News

MUMBAI ∙ Assembly Speaker’s verdict in favor of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the disqualification case between Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions. Speaker Rahul Narvekar stated that Shinde faction is the real Shiv Sena and Shinde is the leader of the party. The Speaker’s verdict is a heavy blow to Uddhav Thackeray’s side. The speaker also said that no reasons could be found to disqualify the 16 rebels who had defected in the first phase, including Shinde.

Read Also: Smitha was the first to appreciate; Bindu’s son now? Shinde-BJP to ‘mix the pool’ by bringing the Thackeray family into the fray

The Shinde party accepts Bharat Gogawle as the chief whip by replacing Sunil Prabhu, who was the chief whip of the Uddhav faction. Majority of the MLAs are with Shinde. The decision of the majority is considered as the decision of the party. The constitution of Shiv Sena says that the national executive is the highest body. The Speaker also stated that the Thackeray wing’s claim that Thackeray’s interests as a Shiv Sena leader are the interests of the party cannot be accepted.

The Speaker said that the Shiv Sena constitution of 2018, on which the Uddhav faction based their arguments, cannot be accepted. The 1999 Constitution is on file with the Election Commission. Accordingly, a collective decision should be taken when there is a crisis in the party. However, during the crisis in Shiv Sena in 2022, there was no collective decision. Uddhav was taking decisions unilaterally. This is against the 1999 constitution. Therefore, the speaker clarified that Uddhav has no authority to remove Shinde.

The Supreme Court had earlier made remarks against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Speaker. But political observers have estimated that the Speaker’s decision is unlikely to go against Shinde. 34 complaints related to disqualification came before the Speaker. These were divided into six categories. The Shiv Sena MLAs handed over 2.5 lakh pages of documents along with the complaint.

Both sides have already started preparations to approach the Supreme Court if the verdict is against them. The Uddhav side has approached the Supreme Court against the Speaker’s visit to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde before the verdict was announced. Yesterday, Uddhav had said what message the ‘judge visited the accused’ was sending and how justice can be expected from such ‘judges’. Congress leader and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan also responded that since the Speaker is a BJP MLA, a ‘political’ order is more likely than a ‘legal’ ruling.

Shinde’s coup d’état in June 2022 led to the split of the Shiv Sena and the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which included the Congress and the NCP.

English Summary:

Speaker will give verdict on Shiv Sena disqualification case