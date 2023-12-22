Shock action by Renovate in Fribourg: behind the scenes

#Shock #action #Renovate #Fribourg #scenes

It is 6:48 p.m., under light rain, the Friborg police remove the last activist from Renovate Switzerland. Before him, five of his friends suffered the same fate.

These 6 activists first sat down on the pedestrian crossing before placing their hands on the road in front of Manor and in front of the Temple, in downtown Fribourg.

The action began at 4:47 p.m. 18 minutes later, the police arrived on the scene. The operation therefore lasted two hours and a minute, between applause, gestures of encouragement, insults, irritation and (very) violent gestures. Why so long, when in other cities, activists are sent to the police station in no time?

“The question is political. We are coordinating with the Sarine prefecture and the decision was taken to give the activists a one-hour ultimatum,” explains Bernard Vonlanthen, spokesperson for the Friborg police.

What one would be tempted to describe as an offer to negotiate was given to the activists because it is the first time that an action of this scale has taken place in Fribourg. “Next time, it won’t happen like that,” warns Bernard Vonlanthen.

Behind the scenes

Before this shock action which left its mark on the eve of the Christmas weekend, around twenty activists met to prepare this operation. It is in a large wooded room that they meet.

At the start of the afternoon, the atmosphere is relaxed between these activists from Renovate Switzerland who came from different regions of Switzerland: Fribourg, Bienne, Geneva, Jura, Valais, Bern and even the canton of Vaud.

The preparation begins with a relaxation exercise. Each person is called to take deep breaths to release their stress. Then, everyone introduces themselves, says how they feel and gives their experience in this type of action.

“I’m a little intimidated by the size of the group here, and it’s the first time I’ve participated in an action in the rain,” says one of them.

An impression shared by several activists: “Even for the Gotthard, there were not that many of us,” said an activist with a laugh.

Beetle, ants, fly or ladybug?

Next comes the reminder of the roles. Who is a beetle (those who stick their hands to the asphalt), ants (those who ensure logistics), fly (those who ensure media contact), or ladybug (those who are responsible for making reduce tension at the time of the action, to mediate with passers-by)?

Some are also designated to distribute orange leaflets. The order is: “If people are interested, don’t hesitate to tell them they can join us.” Each activist plays a very specific role.

They then take turns reading the different points of the “action consensus”. A document that reminds what must be done, for what reasons and how: non-violent action, minimum physical risk, letting ambulances, police or firefighters pass, not participating in an action under the influence of drugs or alcohol, etc.

The group listens religiously. “We are not here to make a joke, we have to be aware of that,” one of the activists reminds his peers.

After a good hour of discussion, the announcement finally came. Activists must place their phones away from the group. The reason they got together is about to be revealed.

“We are going to block traffic at the roundabout which is in front of rue de Romont, opposite the Equilibre theater, near Manor, and the other next to the Temple. The entire city center will be blocked.”

Sticking a hand, instructions for use

One of the activists who has already participated in several actions of this type takes out a small white tube. The famous glue. He then shows the rest of the group how to distribute the sticky liquid on the palm for it to be effective.

The beetles, in other words the activists who will block traffic, then simulate their action. It’s a sort of dress rehearsal. Before the action, lookouts will be sent to the area to ensure that everything is normal, the groups separate, a signal is given, you have to take out your vests, thank the motorists, sit down, and wave banners.

Small hiccups, such as the direction in which the banners should be unfurled, have been corrected. Some legal advice is given to activists. “The police use the fact that people do not know their rights to overstep them,” recalls one of the members of Renovate Switzerland.

The risks taken by people who are going to be arrested are reminded: “You risk a conviction for coercion or obstruction of traffic. Mainly suspended day fines, if it is your first arrest.” To lighten the atmosphere, one of the activists reassures the group: “The police in Friborg are pretty cool.”

Que demande Renovate Switzerland ?

Renovate Switzerland is a group of climate activists created in March 2022. Their request? That the Swiss government declare a climate emergency and put in place a plan for the rapid insulation of buildings by 2030.

RadioFr. – Vincent Dousse