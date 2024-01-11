#Shock #flight #Africa #Cup #National #coach #dead

Shock on the flight to the Africa Cup national coach: “We could all have been dead”



January 11, 2024, 2:31 p.m

They wanted to go to the Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup of Nations. The Gambia national team’s plane turns around after a few minutes. There was a lack of oxygen. The country’s Belgian national coach reports how life has already passed him by.

Gambia’s footballers have experienced some moments of shock on their planned path to the Africa Cup of Nations. The plane that left Banjul had to turn around and land shortly after takeoff. According to a statement from the Football Association of Gambia, there was a loss of pressure and oxygen on the Air Cote d’Ivoire plane, which is the official partner of the Africa Cup of Nations. The association also noted that every delegation member was safe and in good health.

“We could all have been dead,” Gambia’s Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet was quoted as saying by nieuwsblad.be. They all fell asleep quickly, including him, the 50-year-old continued. He briefly dreamed what his life was like.

There is already a player strike beforehand

“As soon as we boarded the small plane that had been rented, we noticed the enormous heat,” wrote former Bundesliga professional Saidy Janko on Instagram alongside moving images that show players sweating on their foreheads. The crew assured them that the air conditioning would come on as soon as takeoff took place.

“The inhumane heat and the lack of oxygen caused severe headaches for many,” the former Bochum player continued. The situation got even worse in the air. According to Janko, the plane landed back in Banjul nine minutes after takeoff. There is also said to have been a players’ strike during the last training session before departure because of a bonus payment for qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The players caught up with the unit after the flight scare. As the association reported, the players completed a light recovery session under floodlights at Independence Stadium. The atmosphere was lively the whole time, they said. Those responsible hope to be able to visit the host country of the Africa Cup of Nations this Thursday. Gambia’s tournament opener is on Monday against Senegal in Yamoussoukro.