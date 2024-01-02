#Shocked #Thailand #Covid #infections #day #Pneumonia #highest #months

Shocked! Thailand has nearly 6,000 Covid infections per day. Pneumonia is the highest in 4 months. Dr. Teera reveals weekly report numbers for 24-30 December 2023, indicating 594 sick people in hospital, 7% higher than the previous week, with 3 deaths.

Covid19 There is still an ongoing epidemic. Especially in the latter period, it appears that there has been an increase in the number of infected people.

Most recently, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Teera Worathanarat (Dr. Teera), Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University posted a message through Facebook “Thira Woratanarat (Papa Mee Keen)” with a message indicating the spread of COVID19 that

Analysis of the outbreak in Thailand

Weekly report numbers 24-30 December 2023

The number of hospitalized patients was 594, 7% higher than the previous week.

3 deaths

Pneumonia cases have surpassed 120, exceeding 100 for 3 consecutive weeks, 6.2% more than the previous week, considered the highest in 4 months, since the beginning of September 2023 onwards.

74 patients were intubated, 13.8% higher than the previous week. This was also the highest level in 4 months, and the number of patients requiring intubation continued to increase for the 4th week in a row.

estimateThere are at least 4,243-5,893 new infections each day.

Currently, BA.2.86.x has taken over the outbreak, replacing the previous strain, EG.5.x. In particular, JN.1 (i.e. strain BA.2.86.1.1) now dominates the global population.

This week is a time to take stock of your health. Especially if you go on a trip. Participate in various activities If you don’t protect yourself There is a high chance of being infected and spreading the virus. If you feel sick

You should get tested for COVID-19 even if the first day you get a negative result. Don’t be complacent. Get tested until the 4th-5th day after symptoms start. Because the virus will peak during that time.

Tomorrow, going to work, studying, or anything else, you should protect yourself regularly.

Look at trends around the world. It is estimated that in Thailand we have a high chance of being infected and sick during the first 4-6 weeks of this year. Therefore, if the power can be cut off from the beginning, it will be better.

Attention to health is important.