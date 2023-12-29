#Shocking #III #Károly #forbidden #enter #part #London #story #unbelievable #borders #stakes

You knew it was always british king/queen so currently III. Can Károly not enter a part of the city of London without permission? Although the story seems unbelievable, it is true. The prohibition in this case refers to an area roughly one square mile of the “City of London” of the ancient city.

Whether or not the principle that governments serve by the consent of the people is enshrined in law, all national leaders must remember the eternal truth that all men must die. And the British learned this lesson a long time ago, and that’s why they have ancient liberties that even kings and queens must respect.

A part of the city of London is just one of them.

Historically, the City of London (now the central business district, governed independently of the greater London metropolis) has always governed itself without the intervention of the monarch. Although most people would surely find an opportunity for conflict, according to typical British pragmatism, the City respects the sovereign’s superior authority, so the current ruler does not interfere in the district’s transactions.

Incidentally, this friendly agreement is commemorated by an ancient ritual: whenever the king or queen travels within the city, they are met by the Lord Mayor at the border. After that, symbolizing the city’s subordination, the mayor ritually hands over his sword to the ruler, who, demonstrating his respect for the rights of the city, accepts the sword, then returns it and only then can he enter the city.

Yes, this may seem like a pretty little play, but it has significance: the participants, the observers, and the nation are being reminded in one way or another that the government has serious limitations. All political power rests on the rights of the members of society, and leaders do well not to forget this, or they will be reminded of it, in this case with a sword.

