Shocking details of Najib Amhali’s cheating: ‘takes advantage of vulnerable people’

Rumors that Najib Amhali is cheating were already going around. Now juice channel Life of Yvonne reveals even more shocking details about the comedian…

“It is clear that he (Najib Amhali) cheated to the maximum extent during his addictive heyday,” writes Yvonne Coldeweijer on her Instagram Stories. Amhali will soon be married to his Niama for 12 years. The couple regularly went through difficult times due to the comedian’s alcohol and drug addiction, but never through slip-ups, he tells the weekly magazine Weekend. “So he would never have a mistress who would open a book about him,” writes Weekend. ,,No definitely not. Only, people can sometimes fantasize. I once heard a girl passing by on the street say, “He’s going with my cousin.” Haha, I didn’t even know her. No idea who she was talking about,” says Najib.

‘Laughs hard at own wife’

Yet Yvonne receives ‘an extremely large number of stories’. And she even doubts whether the comedian is clean, despite the fact that he runs his own rehab clinic. A follower calls Najib a ‘scoundrel’. “He just lets them come home. She introduces them to his wife and laughs at his own wife behind her back. He really is the ultimate cheater,” the follower wrote.

“The mistress (his former client) to whom he recently offered a job is also addicted herself and works at Youth Care as a self-employed person,” writes Yvonne. “She is employed there, so that she can refer new clients through there. And in the meantime he does it with her, for which he sometimes also pays her.” Najib takes advantage of vulnerable people, says Coldeweijer. “Running your own rehab clinic while you’re hooking up with clients? I don’t think it’s quite the intention.”