‘Shocking’ documentary about twins: research also in the Netherlands

After two months, the Netflix documentary You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment shows that the group that started eating plant-based is doing significantly better. These participants have a higher life expectancy, a higher libido and have lost about two kilos. Many viewers said online that they were shocked by the results.

Dutch Twin Register

The series is based on more extensive research by the American Stanford University. And it is not only there that twin research takes place: here too you have the so-called Dutch Twin Register. Participating twins receive a questionnaire once in a while about everything: from lifestyle to physical and mental health. A database is built up based on all these different data.

Emma van der Deijl and her sister Roos are identical twins and participate in the register. “They are questions about how often I exercise, whether I smoke and how I feel,” she says. “I think it is special to be able to contribute to scientific research in this way.”

Environment versus genes

The research is about genetics and the role genes play in mental and physical health. The results are therefore stored in a database. “Researchers can request data and conduct research on it. In this way we are discovering more and more about the influence of genes.”

“It is a very nice and easy to understand model,” says professor-doctoral student Eco de Geus, of the Dutch Twin Register. “We subject two people who are genetically identical to a test. This essentially answers whether something is due to the environment or genetics, in simple language.”

For example, the professor mentions an example of twins, one of whom went into space and the other stayed at home. “Researchers saw a big difference in bone density. You can conclude from this that environmental influences can change a lot in a person.”

Mistake

De Geus wants to clear up a ‘persistent mistake’. “When we prove that something is hereditary, it does not mean that nothing can be done about it.” He mentions cholesterol as an example. “That is sometimes hereditary and then people think: if it is so hereditary, then there is nothing you can do about it. And then they give up, even though you can certainly still tackle it.”

