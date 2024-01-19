Shocking pension calculations. This is what you will receive

#Shocking #pension #calculations #receive

“I will relax in retirement” – such thinking was common among many Poles until recently. Unfortunately, there is more and more evidence that dreams of a well-deserved rest and a carefree life in old age may remain a pipe dream for today’s thirty- and forty-year-olds. If the latest reports are to be believed, their pensions will certainly be much lower than the current benefits received by seniors.

Where do these gloomy predictions come from? There are at least several reasons. First of all, the number of people receiving pensions will systematically increase. The group of “fresh” retirees will be joined by the baby boomers from the first post-war years. Over the next four years, ZUS expects as many as 300,000 new beneficiaries. On the other hand, the number of people working and paying pension contributions is not growing so intensively.

Economists are therefore sounding the alarm – if nothing changes, in 2028 the deficit of the Social Insurance Fund from which pensions are paid may reach a gigantic amount of PLN 124 billion. For now, ZUS is being rescued from the central budget so that it does not get into financial trouble. But the state will not be able to afford to support an ever-increasing army of retirees from the taxes of working citizens. Therefore, experts predict inevitable reductions in benefits paid.

Does this mean that in 30 years retirees will receive starvation pensions? They will definitely feel the difference from current seniors. They still use the so-called initial capital, a more favorable way of calculating the pension. People in their 30s and 40s will not have such a “privilege”. From 2039, pensions are to be calculated solely on the basis of the sum of paid pension contributions. The longer future beneficiaries work and pay pension contributions regularly, the better for them. According to ZUS calculations, a forty-year-old with the national minimum wage can count on the lowest pension in the future, which is currently PLN 1,588 gross. And women, due to shorter work experience, even fewer.

Maybe at least young people are aware of this and are saving for their retirement future? Nothing could be further from the truth. According to research, half of people aged eighteen to thirty imagine that their retirement will amount to 68%. last salary.

Editor-in-chief of the website. Graduate of Journalism and Political Science from the University of Warsaw. A long-time IT journalist and reviewer of computer programs and games. He loves Warsaw, books and cinema.

Independent portal Warsaw in Pigułka. Publisher and owner: Capital Media SC ul. Grzybowska 87, 00-844 Warsaw