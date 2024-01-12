Shocking scenes in the middle of the street, in Bucharest! Man beaten out of the blue by a stranger: ‘I put the knife in you’, the aggressor allegedly shouted to him – News on sources

#Shocking #scenes #middle #street #Bucharest #Man #beaten #blue #stranger #put #knife #aggressor #allegedly #shouted #News #sources

Shocking scenes in the middle of the street, in Bucharest: Man beaten out of nowhere by a stranger – ‘Put the knife in you’, the aggressor allegedly shouted

A man from Bucharest was assaulted by an unknown person, on a street in Sector 1, immediately after parking his car. The victim says on social networks that the aggressor first punched the windshield of the car, later punching him in the face, head and abdomen. In the end he injured him with a sharp object. The aggressor was identified and caught by the police, being admitted to the Obregia Hospital.

“On January 8, 2024, around 10:00 p.m., the General Directorate of Police of the Municipality of Bucharest – Section 5 was notified, through the 112 system, by a man, regarding the fact that he had been physically assaulted by a person . Moving quickly to the scene, the police found and identified a 33-year-old man, suspected of committing the act,” the Capital Police reported on Thursday.

The police opened an investigation

The cited source stated that the victim was physically assaulted by the 33-year-old man, while he was parking his car in front of a building in Sector 1, and then his laptop was destroyed by hitting him.

“Both men were taken to the headquarters of the subunit, in order to continue the investigations. Since the injured person complained of pain, he was transported by a first aid crew to the hospital for additional care. Also, the 33-year-old man was hospitalized in a medical unit, for specialized care”, the quoted source said.

Also Read:  The Deep Fake phenomenon is gaining momentum. How Romanians are tricked - News by sources

The investigations are continued by the 5th Police Department, under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the 1st District Court, under the aspect of committing crimes of destruction and hitting or other violence.

The victim told what happened

The assaulted man said, on social networks, that he had parked the car on Episcopul Vulcan street, in front of the building with number 79, and was collecting the things from the car.

“Suddenly, an unknown man – I have never seen him in my life – who was crossing the road hit the windshield hard with his fist. I was convinced that it was an error (…) I calmly asked him if it was a confusion (…) I asked as calmly as possible, I’m not a recalcitrant fiore (…) The man started directly with blows punch in the face, head, abdomen”, says the victim on social media on Thursday.

“I’m only writing now because I’m still shaking and it’s hard for me to narrate some moments that I want to forget”, says the man.

He reports that the aggressor took out “a gray object” at one point.

“I put the knife in you” – the aggressor allegedly shouted. After being questioned, the man suspected of committing the act was admitted to the Obregia Hospital.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Argentina’s Inflation Reaches 211%, a Record Since the 1990s!
Argentina’s Inflation Reaches 211%, a Record Since the 1990s!
Posted on
‘Sea hydrogen’ produces hydrogen, drinking water, electricity, table salt and minerals
‘Sea hydrogen’ produces hydrogen, drinking water, electricity, table salt and minerals
Posted on
Crow sometimes talks to deceased grandmother: ‘Comes to my spirit room’
Crow sometimes talks to deceased grandmother: ‘Comes to my spirit room’
Posted on
If not NATO Secretary General Kariņš, maybe EU Commissioner Kariņš? The Minister of Foreign Affairs reveals his intentions
If not NATO Secretary General Kariņš, maybe EU Commissioner Kariņš? The Minister of Foreign Affairs reveals his intentions
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News