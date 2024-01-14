SHOCKING TRAGEDY A young GIRL jumped under a TRAIN! Was unhappy LOVE behind it? The WITNESSES are chilling

#SHOCKING #TRAGEDY #young #GIRL #jumped #TRAIN #unhappy #LOVE #WITNESSES #chilling

Illustration photo. Source: ZSSK

HLOHOVEC – The town of Hlohovec was rocked by a tragedy on Saturday (January 13). A young woman died under the wheels of a train. Allegedly, behind her desperate act was a broken heart.

It was early in the afternoon when traffic was interrupted on the railway in the section Leopoldov – Hlohovec. As reported by the carrier ZSSK, a regional express train hit a person moving illegally on the track. A crew of rescuers was immediately dispatched to the scene.

Unfortunately, the young woman suffered devastating injuries and the paramedics could no longer help her. About 50 passengers were traveling in the train, which was heading from Trnava to Nitra. Firefighters took them to the nearest station, TV JOJ reported. Train transport was temporarily replaced by buses.

According to witnesses, it was supposed to be a suicide. “She was a 19-year-old girl, she was still alive after the collision,” said Zuzana. The reason for which she decided to voluntarily end her life was supposed to be an unhappy love. “A young girl jumped from a bridge under a train because she allegedly broke up with her boyfriend. A young life needlessly extinguished,” said Jana.