Shocking video! The vehicle in which a family was traveling to the coast was incinerated after crashing into a tree on the Magdalena Medio Trunk

#Shocking #video #vehicle #family #traveling #coast #incinerated #crashing #tree #Magdalena #Medio #Trunk

Recovering from their injuries, but especially from the psychological trauma suffered by the road accident that occurred over the weekend, are three members of a family that left Bogotá and their destination was the city of Santa Marta.

In a Twingo vehicle, with license plates CYD-006, for private service, a married couple and a five-year-old child were traveling.

Last Sunday, December 17, while driving on the road between Río Ermitaño and La Lizama, at kilometer 59 in the jurisdiction of the district of Puerto Araujo, Santander, the driver crashed into a tree.

Immediately, transporters and other road users ran to help them and removed the three occupants when they observed that the impact caused a fire in the car. There were moments of panic, as recorded on video.

“That was arriving at the crossing towards Barrancabermeja. “We called the Firefighters to turn off the vehicle while the ambulances treated the three injured,” said a driver who recorded the incident.

The three members of the family were sent to the Puerto Berrío Hospital where, after spending a few hours under medical evaluation, they were discharged.

The causes of the accident

The Magdalena Medio Police Traffic Section handles excess driving hours as the accident hypothesis, which means that the person driving the vehicle has done so for a long and monotonous time, increasing fatigue.

“This generates what we know as ‘microdreams’. That is why the call to drivers during this holiday season to take breaks in their trips. Before leaving their places of origin, let them rest and sleep well,” said Major Camilo Andrés Rivera Parada, head of the Transit Section of the Magdalena Medio Police.