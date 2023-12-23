Shocking Wilder: Was made into fluff by Joseph Parker

#Shocking #Wilder #fluff #Joseph #Parker

Deontay Wilder was a pale shadow of his former self in his first game in 2023. He was made to dust by Joseph Parker and losses on points after a joint decision. This was also the penultimate match of the epic “Judgment Day” card.

It was the third loss of the Bronze Bomber’s career, making Parker only the second boxer to defeat him after Tyson Fury (twice). For the third time in Wilder’s matches, it reached 12 rounds, otherwise he had 42 knockouts from his 43 victories.

This is undoubtedly Parker’s biggest win of his career. Even more impressive is the fact that he achieved it so decisively against his illustrious rival. From the first round to the very end, the 31-year-old competitor was the more aggressive and better moving in the ring, scoring a lot more and landing more clean shots.

Wilder threw himself more boldly in search of the only option for victory – a knockout, only in the last round, with which he surprised many. Even then, however, he was far from achieving it, and his rival was again closer.

Miraculously, Parker himself did not reach the knockout, coming closest in the eighth round. Then Wilder was seriously shaken in one of the next aggressive attacks from the opponent, in which he used everything from his arsenal – hooks, hooks and straights. The left hands didn’t land as well, but the ones with his stronger right were straight for Wilder’s head.

This defeat for the American seems to end the dream of a match between him and Anthony Joshua!

First round

The first round started in a holding position for both men. They were alert, and Wilder first attempted a shot – after about 25 seconds – a right that missed the target. Parker was visibly trying to stay out of the Bronze Bomber’s range and guard against his devastating right hand. For almost the entire time of the round, the two maintained a serious distance and neither dared to try anything more attacking. The exception is a left-right series that the New Zealander tried about 50 seconds before the end of the round, with the right almost hitting the target cleanly.

Second round

This time, at the start of the round, Parker landed a good left straight to the body of the Bronze Bomber, then tried a powerful right hook that missed the mark. In the middle of the round, Parker lands another good right to the body of the opponent. Wilder continued to be mostly in a waiting and defensive position, as if waiting for his moment to land the right hand. Until now, he used mostly left straights. With a minute remaining, they entered a close fight for the first time, but a clinch quickly ended a potential spectacle and there was no more serious exchange of blows. By the end of the round, the New Zealander tried more aggressive hooks, but Wilder avoided them.

Third round

In the break before the third round, Parker was advised by his staff to look for more shots to Wilder’s body. Some pretty dangerous hooks and uppercuts missed the mark from both. It wasn’t until after the middle of the round that the New Zealander piled a few straights into the body of the American. Towards the end of the round, another sinister uppercut from Wilder missed the target, and shortly after Parker landed a right that even sent Wilder to the ropes. It is as if after these three rounds it is the New Zealander who has the advantage in points.

Fourth round

With 2 minutes and 15 seconds remaining in the fourth round, the first serious exchange of blows took place. First, Parker opened up and attacked aggressively, landing a good run to Wilder’s head, but then the Bronze Bomber also hit the target, albeit more unsuccessfully. Seconds later, the New Zealander became more aggressive again and landed a series of left and right hooks to the head of the American, who again tried to counterattack, but this time it was even more unsuccessful. After two straight with under a minute remaining on Wilder’s side, Parker looked for the clinch. Towards the end of the round, both became more open and risked a point more, with Parker landing cleaner shots.

Fifth round

Already at the beginning of the fifth round, Parker again attacked aggressively and diversely, pressing the opponent into the corner. He has the upper hand in all four rounds so far. A powerful right to the head of the American brought more points for Parker, who a second later landed first a solid straight right and then a powerful left hook. And this round was on Joseph’s account.

Sixth round

Parker continued to be more active and aggressive than his opponent, starting to get closer and closer to Wilder. Diontaeus, on the other hand, followed his strategy patiently. With less than a minute remaining, he got behind the defense and tried two extremely powerful hooks – the second finding Parker, though it wasn’t clean. The American’s plan seems clear – to end everything with one blow. A more even first round, although in the end Parker landed an excellent right to the body of his opponent.

Seventh round

Parker stuck Wilder on the ropes again with a left and straight attack early in the round, and the American went into the clinch immediately after. With a minute remaining, the Bronze Bomber dropped the arm with a powerful right that licked his opponent’s head off the top. At 30 seconds into the round, however, Parker landed a pretty clean right hook that rocked Deontay ever so slightly.

Eighth round

Parker seemed to start this round a bit more cautiously, given the fact that he won the previous ones on points. About halfway through the round, however, Wilder landed a very heavy hook to the New Zealander’s head. Then another one followed at a closer distance, but it didn’t go in as cleanly. Another stalk followed, after which Parker attempted several left straights to the body and head of his opponent. At just over 30 seconds, the New Zealander looked for the knockout after a furious attack. He landed hooks, hooks and straights – mostly with the right hand – each extremely powerful against the helpless and cornered opponent, but the knockout missed and the referee did not stop the fight. Wilder survived.

Ninth round

In the ninth round, Parker again looked far more disciplined and aggressive. He stuck Wilder on the ropes again several times. In the middle of the round he made another successful series of body and hook to the head, which put him in a critical situation, although not as much as in the previous round. And Wilder continued to look in a waiting position. In the final seconds of the round, Wilder tried to land his powerful right, but it didn’t happen. At the last second, he tried a terrible hook that stopped in his guard.

Tenth round

And again in the middle of the round, Parker charged like a raging bull at Wilder. Towards the end of the round, the American tried a few left straights, but they didn’t land cleanly. There was also a powerful forehand that Parker cleverly avoided with his head. In the last seconds, Wilder tried a terrible hook, but the opponent prudently raised his head and avoided it.

Eleventh round

With two rounds to go – it already looks certain. Wilder will have to risk a lot and look for a knockout if he wants to get the win. At the start of the penultimate round, both men used mostly left straights, and a fearsome hook from Parker missed the mark. However, Takaka entered the target in the middle of the round. Towards the end of the round, Parker also scored some good shots to the opponent’s body.

Twelfth round

Despite having the upper hand throughout the rounds, Parker looked for the knockout early in the final round and the two entered a close, albeit not particularly clean, exchange of punches. Only now did Wilder start looking for more direct attacks, but he was stopped by an exceptional right hook from his opponent. Parker logically clinched quite a lot in this round, and Wilder never landed his fearsome right, landing a few hooks instead. It was with the clinch that the match ended, and the New Zealander definitely won on points.

Before Deontay Wilder – Joseph Parker

On the official scale before “Doomsday”, Deontay Wilder was quite light – 96.6 kilograms, while his opponent was almost 15 more – 111.2 kilograms.

The Bronze Bomber last fought against Robert Helenius last October. He became the next knockout from Wilder, after Deontay has won by knockout as many as 42 of his 43 victories in the professional ring. He also has two losses – both by knockout to Tyson Fury.

The American is 38 years old and 201 centimeters tall. His New Zealand opponent is 31 years old and 193 centimeters tall. Parker has 33 wins – 23 of them by knockout, as well as 3 losses, of which one by knockout. His losses are to Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Joe Joyce, who inflicted his last loss (in his only fight last year – in September).

