Shooting attack in Las Tijeras leaves one man dead and 2 injured

#Shooting #attack #Las #Tijeras #leaves #man #dead #injured

Luis Felipe Reynoso and Saúl Anguiano/Quadratín

Cecilia Sierra / Quadratín

MORELIA, Mich., December 28, 2023.- This Thursday afternoon, a group of men were the target of a shooting attack at the exit to Charo; The balance is one man deceased at the scene and two more injured.

The local police have installed a security fence around the body of the victim, who was shot repeatedly on Madero Oriente Avenue, near Las Tijeras, police commanders confirmed.

Along with the fatal victim, two men were helped by their neighbors, who arrived alive in private vehicles at a clinic in the Isaac Arriaga neighborhood.

Due to the above, the operation installed in the north of the city moved to the site of the conflict, as well as the helicopters in order to prevent other attacks on the survivors.