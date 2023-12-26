Shooting broke out and the mayor was injured (VIDEO)

#Shooting #broke #mayor #injured #VIDEO

Terror in Zulia: Mayor of Miranda was injured in the middle of a shooting during the celebration of the Virgin of Altagracia

The mayor of the Miranda municipality in the state of Zulia, Jorge Nava, was injured in the middle of a shooting that occurred at a musical show celebrating the Day of the Virgin of Altagracia, his patron saint, and the Day of Return to the Land.

It turned out that there are two more injured, one of them the bodyguard of the municipal authority. Unofficially, it was learned that the musical director of a guaracha orchestra in the Zulia region died in the same incident.

Nava is being treated in Maracaibo and his health is delicate. The mayor is a member of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

The merciless attack by the gunmen reminded us that on Embankment, as the place where the musical event took place is called, a similar event occurred more than seven years ago, when hitmen arriving in boats generated terror by shooting from Lake Maracaibo.