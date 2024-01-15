Shop disappears after 130 years, pictures take its place

#Shop #disappears #years #pictures #place

After 130 years, the Huis Pricken grocery store in Diestsestraat in Hasselt has permanently closed its doors. “I cried and laughed,” says manager Marleen Jaminé, who is the last member of the four generations to close the business.

House Pricken has its origins at the end of the nineteenth century. The First World War was far from over, but the foundations had already been laid for what would become Hasselt’s oldest grocery store. The female family members have been responsible for the operation for four generations. The customer base is large and Huis Pricken is a place where visitors know each other. The doors were opened for the last time just before New Year’s Eve. A decision that does not come easily to manager Marleen Jaminé. “I have worked for 45 years and I think it is enough,” says Marleen. “I can’t keep doing this. I’m also happy that I can retire. Then I finally have time for the housework. After 45 years, I can now go to the market at ease. Then I have time for the normal things. No, I won’t fall into a black hole. I can now also make more time for my hobbies such as reading and walking.”

Marleen says that although the grocery store is coming to an end, she will continue to live in the parental home. “What will happen to the store? The owner of the record store opposite us has taken over. It will be partly a record store and partly an art gallery. So it does have a new purpose and we are happy with that,” she says finally.