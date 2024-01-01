Shop rat in Sector 1, “confirmed” by ANPC inspectors on January 1, 2024. Bakery district remains closed

#Shop #rat #Sector #confirmed #ANPC #inspectors #January #Bakery #district #remains #closed

A rat in the store alerted ANPC commissioners on the first day of the year. The bakery area of ​​the store in Sector 1 of the Capital was closed, and in the meantime general cleaning and rodent extermination was carried out.

A rat was caught in the Mega Image Domenii store, and ANPC commissioners made checks after the image of the rodent became public. General cleaning, disinfection, disinfection and deratization were carried out, but the bake-off area remains closed for the time being, reports news.ro.

“Following the appearance in the public space of some images regarding the presence of a rodent inside the Mega Image Domenii store, the Commissioner for Consumer Protection in Sector 1 of the Capital verified the information. This turned out to be real”, ANPC reported on Monday.

The cited source specified that the store did a general cleaning, carried out a disinsection, disinfection and deratization operation and withdrew the affected products from sale, which will be destroyed.

“In addition, the bake-off area in the store will remain closed until the completion of these operations and also the bread cutter was stopped from functioning for sanitization”, ANPC representatives explained.

