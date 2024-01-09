Shop Taxi made a spectacular breakthrough in Budapest

#Shop #Taxi #spectacular #breakthrough #Budapest

January 9, 2024 – 4:09 p.m

The G7 published a comprehensive article on the taxi situation in Hungary. 6,478 taxis were registered in Budapest in December 2019, i.e. the last month before the coronavirus epidemic. In 2023, there were 5,468 taxis on the roads, i.e. a thousand less. The sales revenue has roughly reached the pre-Covid level.

The change in the price of taxis in the capital followed the increase in the price of gasoline. In Budapest, a 10-kilometer journey can now be done for 15.6 dollars, in the Spanish capital, Madrid, this transport costs 14.9 dollars. Athens and Ljubljana are cheaper, while Bratislava and Prague are more expensive than a taxi ride in Budapest.

Today, Bolt and Főtaxi have come to the top two places in the capital, the two companies taking half of all revenue. The smaller players in the capital turned into losses. Bolt’s advance was even better expressed by the paper with a piece of data.

The company produced a profit of HUF 637 million in 2022, the other players in the market achieved a loss of HUF 107 million.

In July, the taxi association asked the capital to cancel Bolt’s license. The company responded to this attack by saying that they were operating legally, which was also confirmed by the BKK.

