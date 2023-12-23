Shoplifting by asylum seekers “no longer bearable”

#Shoplifting #asylum #seekers #longer #bearable

Home page

Bayern

Regensburg & Oberpfalz

By: Stefan Aigner

PrintShare

Men from asylum homes regularly stuff their pockets in his market, says Konstantin Gatzke. There is a dominant group of perpetrators, the police say.

Regensburg – “(…) it is no longer bearable!!! Men dressed in black come to us every day, all from the asylum homes in Regensburg. Fill your backpacks and bags and leave through the entrance without paying for the goods. In this case, we caught him and handed him over to the police.”

Regensburg Edeka operator Konstantin Gatzke lost his temper three days ago when he vented his anger in this post on Facebook. Gatzke, who runs six Edeka stores in Upper Palatinate, including the one in the Donau shopping center in Regensburg, was at a Christmas party when an employee sent him a surveillance video.

“This has something of organized crime”: market operator posts a call for help on Facebook

Once again they caught a shoplifter in the Edeka in the DEZ as he tried to leave the store with two full bags. Value of goods 124 euros. Not an isolated case. The merchant tells us that the Christmas spirit was over. He vented his anger in the Facebook post quoted, which soon received 400 comments and was shared over 1,500 times.

The Facebook post (l.) by Regensburg DEZ-Edeka boss Konstantin Gratzke (r.) is causing a stir nationwide. The police agree with him. © Screenshot Facebook Edeka Gratzke DEZ/Stefan Aigner

Gatzke sees his post as a “cry for help”. “Theft is always an issue. Sometimes a can of Red Bull, chewing gum, a few bottles of beer. But what happened in September/October has something of organized crime about it.” And at least those who were caught were men from asylum centers in Regensburg, primarily from North Africa.

Call for help from Edeka operator: Perpetrators come in threes and take targeted action

The perpetrators often come in twos or threes and are extremely targeted. Recordings from the surveillance cameras that he hung up, 49 of them, prove this, said Gatzke. The pattern: One person waits outside the entrance barrier so that when the other’s pockets are full, they can release it so that they can disappear together.

Neither his employees nor security guards could completely prevent this. He now spends 3,000 to 5,000 euros a month on security guards.

Gatzke shows pictures of the stolen goods that were found on a perpetrator – several sea bream, each costing ten euros, five or six packs of shrimp, each priced at just under 20 euros, large jars with expensive spices. He is convinced that no one would steal that for their own needs. “It will continue to be sold.”

After a post about shoplifting: market operator defends himself against accusations of racism

Gatzke estimates the monthly damage to his market to be between 5,000 and 10,000 euros. He has collected the theft cases from the last two years in two Leitz folders. Some perpetrators are caught several times within a very short period of time. “Sometimes they come back after just three days.” And when you talk to people, you still have to be insulted and called a racist.

Konstantin Gatzke’s Facebook post © Screenshot Facebook

The entrepreneur says angrily that this is pure nonsense. “In my markets I employ people from 30 different countries.” At DEZ-Edeka, for example, we currently have a trainee from Iraq.

“I don’t have a problem with where people come from.” For him it’s about the thieves – and at least those who are caught come to a very large extent from the asylum facilities and especially from Maghreb states (Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco). “But nothing will happen to them,” is Gatzke’s impression. The judiciary appears to be completely overwhelmed.

Shoplifting in Regensburg: Police are recording a significant increase

Figures from the Regensburg police show that the number of shopliftings in the city is steadily increasing again after a “corona dip” in 2020/21. Although the level of 2018 (1835) was not reached again in 2022 (1629), there are signs of a further increase this year, according to a spokesman for the Upper Palatinate police headquarters.

In addition to the DEZ, the main areas of crime are the arcades and the train station building. The operator of the Edeka store there has also repeatedly complained about an increase in shoplifting in the past.

Shoplifting in Regensburg: A third of the suspects are Tunisians

The police also confirm Gatzke’s impression that things have gotten worse, especially in the last few months, and that one group of perpetrators is in the lead. When asked by our editorial team, an increase in shoplifting has been observed since autumn 2023. And: “It is striking that in around a third of the cases the suspects identified have Tunisian nationality.”

According to the government of Upper Palatinate, around 270 people from Tunisia, their country of origin, are currently living in accommodation in the Regensburg urban area. A small group of intensive offenders is apparently damaging their reputation. At least that’s what the police’s experience suggests.

(By the way: Our Regensburg newsletter regularly informs you about all the important stories from the world heritage city and the Upper Palatinate. Sign up here.)

Shoplifting in Regensburg: intensive perpetrators and division of labor approach

Similar to crime in the station area, when it comes to shoplifting, “a small group of people seems to be responsible for a large number of crimes,” a spokesman told our editorial team. And even if the press office of the police headquarters does not speak of organized crime like Gatzke does, there is also talk here that these intensive perpetrators operate on a “division of labor” basis, i.e. that a planned, gang-like theft is taking place here.

By the way, these numbers are not a Regensburg phenomenon. In its federal situation report for “Crime in the Context of Immigration” from last year, the BKA also said that the proportion of suspected immigrants from the Maghreb states (Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia) was once again significantly higher than their proportion at 8.5 percent is due to the refugees in Germany.

The BKA data also suggests that this is particularly due to the fact that there is a high proportion of multiple perpetrators among the suspects.

Shoplifting in Regensburg: Investigating authorities rely on faster action

The impression that perpetrators remain unmolested for a long time, which Gatzke expresses and which also arose in connection (especially) with the drug-related crime around the train station, has been tried by the police and judiciary for several weeks with closer cooperation – a separate investigation group at the police and a special unit at the public prosecutor’s office.

“In particular, this provides for criminal proceedings against repeat offenders and multiple offenders to be processed as quickly as possible and presented to the public prosecutor’s office so that an immediate indictment or conviction in court and, if necessary, an arrest warrant can be obtained for the persons mentioned.”

According to the latest information, this approach resulted in seven arrest warrants within three weeks in the station area. The Edeka boss has since deleted his post again, probably due to countless right-wing radical comments.

You can find more news in our brand new Merkur.de app, now in an improved design with more personalization functions. Direct download, more information can be found here. Are you an enthusiastic user of WhatsApp? Merkur.de will now keep you up to date via a new Whatsapp channel. Click here to go directly to the channel.