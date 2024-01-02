shopping street sees new golden formula

#shopping #street #sees #golden #formula

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 16:43

Ruben Eg economics editor

“They tape everything up very neatly. But yes, there are more and more of them,” says men’s fashion store The English Hatter about the empty storefronts in the Stadshart of Amstelveen.

That shopping center is not an exception. The traditional shopping street is suffering from the consequences of online shopping and the after-effects of the lockdowns during the corona period. And a new formula to attract customers proves difficult.

Yet, after years of malaise, there is some light at the end of the tunnel in various locations. Last year, vacancy rates in the most important city centers and shopping centers fell from 12 to 10 percent, according to a report by real estate agents’ association NVM. It is striking that the NVM sees a growing interest in spaces of up to 100 square meters compared to the large retail properties that are difficult to sell.

This interest comes, for example, from online stores that take the leap into the shopping street. “My Jewelery already has quite a few branches, and Mr Marvis,” sees Remko Bakker of real estate developer Vastned in his portfolio of retail properties. “These brands are trying to grow extra through a physical store.”

More beautiful facades

Since last year, subsidies have also been available to revive ailing shopping centers. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate is distributing 100 million euros in four steps among municipalities to provide dilapidated shopping areas with more attractive facades, better walking routes, pleasant seating and more greenery. Places such as Den Helder, Roosendaal and Hengelo already received a contribution from this.

Amstelveen has not yet applied for the subsidy pot, the last 22 million euros of which will be distributed in July. Previous attempts to renovate the Stadshart have had little result, notes shopping street specialist Dirk Mulder of ING. “I now give it a 6.5 rating,” he says about the current combination of modern large glass fronts and seating areas next to unattractive narrow and bare passageways.

As in many municipalities, the old V&D building in Amstelveen symbolizes the hole that is difficult to fill in the old shopping center. On the roof of the former department store there is still the logo of the intended V&D successor Hudson’s Bay, which closed down in 2019 after two lean years in the Netherlands.

NOSThe Hudson’s Bay logo is still on the old V&D building in Amstelveen

The consequences of the demise of V&D can also be seen in the shopping center on Westerstraat in Emmen. “Impoverishment of the entire neighborhood,” a passerby summarizes the situation. “The conviviality of the past is now hard to find.”

Emmen has a concrete plan for a turnaround. “It needs to be brought up to date,” center manager Laurens Meijer summarizes the idea that raised 5 million euros from the government’s subsidy fund.

More of this time

According to him, modern means open and friendly, especially through more greenery. “The roof will be removed. Each store will have its own facade. There will be room for large stores, but there will be a varied image with small stores. This gives you more options for shopping.”

There is also a similar plan in Amstelveen for the former V&D. “There will be homes and offices at the top. And the story goes that there will be a supermarket on the ground floor,” says Mulder about the latest rumors.

But according to him, more is needed than just tackling the old department store. “You may have to make different choices for the Stadshart, for example to make the shopping center more for Amstelveen residents. But in any case, you will have to make it more contemporary.”