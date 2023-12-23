Shops closed on Christmas 2023. Where will you do your last shopping?

#Shops #closed #Christmas #shopping

This year’s Christmas Eve is particularly unfortunate. What does this mean for consumers?

Christmas 2023. Will stores be open on Christmas Eve?

Until recently, the regulations stated that there had to be two trading Sundays before Christmas Eve on December 24. However, on Christmas Eve, the trading ban was in force only from 2 p.m. This year the situation is completely different because Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday.

On Monday, December 4, the president signed an amendment to the act, which assumes that each Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday will be a day subject to a trade ban. In such a situation, two Sundays before the holiday will be commercial.

That’s why this year you could do Sunday shopping on December 10 and 17. Consumers must remember that this year they will not be able to make purchases on December 24.

Will stores be open on Christmas Day?

December 25 and 26 are public holidays. This means that we will not do shopping, neither on Monday nor Tuesday. Shopping malls and stores of the most popular retail chains, such as Lidl, Biedronka and Kaufland, will be closed.

On Christmas, the only chance for shopping are small local shops and franchise outlets, such as Żabka or Carrefour Express. These are the places covered by Art. 6 section 1 point 27, which restricts trade on Sundays and holidays. It allows these places to operate if their owner or a member of his close family is behind the counter. This means that we will be able to use the services of these stores even on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, it is worth checking their opening hours in advance – due to holidays, they may operate at different times.

Christmas 2023. Which stores can be open on Sundays and holidays?

It is worth remembering that there are exceptions to the Act on the prohibition of trading on Sundays and holidays. Thanks to this, the following can be opened:

postal facilities, if the revenues from this activity constitute at least 40 percent. revenues from sales of a given facility,

confectioneries and cafes,

flower shops,

liquid fuel stations.

Breaking the trade ban means a fine for the owner from PLN 100 to PLN 100,000. penalties. Repeated violations of the footnotes may even result in restriction of liberty.

