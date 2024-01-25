short toxic RNA strands may be involved in neuron loss

#short #toxic #RNA #strands #involved #neuron #loss

⇧ [VIDÉO] You might also like this partner content

A recent study suggests that short strands of toxic RNA are involved in the self-destruction of neurons in Alzheimer’s disease, through a process called “RNA interference.” These strands have notably been found in abnormally high quantities in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients, as well as in the brains of elderly individuals. This discovery could open the way to new therapeutic approaches, which could even extend to other neurodegenerative diseases.

According to the conventional hypothesis, Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disease caused by a succession of events called the amyloid cascade. It is notably characterized by the accumulation of beta-amyloid plaques and the tangle of tau proteins, progressively leading to the loss of neurons. However, this theory has recently been called into question and the exact chain of events leading to the death of neurons is still difficult to identify.

Despite the lack of precision in the pathophysiology of the disease, 70-80% of efforts to treat it focus on reducing amyloid plaques. However, treatments based on this strategy lack effectiveness and only slightly slow the progression of the disease. This has led to the exploration of new approaches and potential therapeutic targets.

It has recently been suggested that DNA damage associated with aging causes an accumulation of somatic alterations in people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. With all the genetic information necessary for our biological functions stored in DNA… To transform this genetic information into the building blocks of life, DNA must be converted into RNA, which is used by the cellular machinery to produce proteins.

Aside from protein-coding RNAs, there are shorter versions (of RNAs) that are non-coding and provide other essential functions. Among these functions is RNA interference, leading to the deactivation of proteins that “long” RNAs code for. It is, among other things, a form of post-transcriptional regulation negatively regulating gene expression at the coding RNA level.

Researchers at Northwestern University in the United States have suggested that RNA interference may be involved in the etiology of Alzheimer’s. As part of their new study published in the journal Nature Communications, they notably identified toxic RNAs inducing DNA damage, leading to neuronal loss in Alzheimer’s patients and the elderly. Normally, these strands are regulated by so-called “protective” RNAs.

« No one has ever linked RNA activities to Alzheimer’s disease ” the study’s corresponding author, Marcus Peter, of Northwestern University, said in a statement. “ We found that in aging brain cells, the balance between toxic and protective RNAs shifts toward toxic RNAs “, he explained.

An imbalance between protective and toxic RNAs

Micro-RNAs (a type of RNA) provide several regulatory functions at the cell level and ensure their survival by playing a protective role. They are in fact a kind of guards preventing toxic RNAs from inducing RNA interference likely to harm the cell.

During their study, Peter and his colleagues identified RNA sequences that could destroy cells by blocking the production of proteins essential to their survival. This is a process called Death Induced by Survival Gene Elimination (DISE), which is involved in the elimination of tumor cells. Researchers have suggested that it may also induce neuron loss in Alzheimer’s disease.

To test their hypothesis, the experts analyzed the behavior of RNA in the brains of mouse models of Alzheimer’s, in the brains of young and old mice, in neurons derived from induced pluripotent stem cells from healthy individuals. health (young and old) and patients suffering from Alzheimer’s. Multiple neuron-like cell lines derived from human brains and treated with beta-amyloid fragments were also analyzed. The brains of a group of “superelders” aged at least 80 were also examined. These are elderly people whose memory capacity is equivalent to that of individuals 20 to 30 years younger.

See as well

Researchers have found a close correlation between DISE, DNA damage, and neuronal loss in Alzheimer’s disease and aging. The levels of protective RNAs were notably significantly reduced in models of disease and aging. In contrast, the data revealed that the brains of superelders had significantly higher levels of protective microRNAs. These results suggest that low levels of these RNAs in the aging brain allow toxic RNAs to invade neurons and induce interference.

Left, quantification of TUNEL (DNA fragmentation) positivity in mouse brains of four different genotypes. 6 month old mouse on the left and 8 month old mouse on the right. Right, diagram illustrating how the ratio between non-toxic (green) and toxic (red) RNAs can protect cells from DISE. © Bidur Paudel et al.

Furthermore, “our data provide a new explanation for why, in almost all neurodegenerative diseases, affected individuals live for decades with no (or few) symptoms, and then the disease gradually takes hold as cells lose their protection as they age,” suggests Peter. It is also interesting to note that Alzheimer’s patients have a surprisingly low cancer prevalence compared to average — consistent with the DISE overactivation hypothesis.

On the other hand, experiences in vitro showed that cells exposed to amyloid protein exhibited more DNA damage, associated with toxic RNA-induced interference. By increasing the amount of protective sRNA, these neurons seemed less vulnerable to DNA damage. Furthermore, enhancing protein activity to increase the level of protective microRNAs completely terminated the DNA damage mechanism and partially inhibited DISE.

These results suggest that increasing the levels of protective microRNAs could constitute a new therapeutic approach, both for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. The next step in research is to explore this pathway and identify the best compounds to selectively increase the levels of protective sRNAs or block their sRNA counterparts.

Source : Nature Communications