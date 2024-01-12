Shortage of medicines: when hospitals call on patients, “even for one box, that’s already enough”

#Shortage #medicines #hospitals #call #patients #box

Some hospitals are also experiencing difficulty replenishing their stocks and properly supplying their patients. This is the case of UZ Brussel in Jette. “For certain treatments, the situation is dramatic,” indicates Christina Carletta, medical secretary of the pulmonology-cystic fibrosis department. It’s often because only one company produces the products, and the managers never answer the phone. We have stocks for admitted patients, via our hospital pharmacy, but we cannot give a whole stock, the priority goes to the patients here, we try in any case to keep enough. It’s sad if we can’t help some patients who come home, we can sometimes help out from a box but rarely anymore, and for certain treatments, it’s impossible”.

This is the case of Creon, unavailable in certain forms in Belgium, a medicine indicated in the treatment of symptoms linked to poor digestion. A lifesaving treatment for patients with cystic fibrosis.

Life-saving medications out of stock

“It is indeed very important, particularly for treating pancreatic insufficiency,” she emphasizes. It is the Viatris company which is the only one to supply them to us, so there are no other possibilities. When we manage to get them on the phone, they explain to us that it’s a production problem and that it’s not because it’s given to the highest priced payer, which is what we hope. What is certain is that this is not an acceptable situation for patients”.

And given that many medications are out of stock and sometimes for a long time, particularly for Creon, the hospital invited patients to collect all unused medications whose treatment has been interrupted (and not expired) and to come drop off at the secretariat to prevent admitted patients from running out of medication. A cry of dismay that the UZ Brussel hospital is not the only one to share. “It is rare for a patient to stop using Creon, but given that the situation is very tense, we say to ourselves that if we can already have one more box, that’s already a given,” explains Christina Carletta. Sometimes, patients go to the pharmacy to hand them over but it is surely more useful to do it in the hospital. There haven’t been many returns because patients often take just what they need or they don’t dare bring back their boxes.”

For other drugs under tension, the hospital also had to redouble its creativity, notably for Ventolin in the form of drops, which is part of a group of drugs called fast-acting bronchodilators allowing in a few minutes to relax the muscles of the walls of the small airways in the lungs, but also Amoxiclav, an antibiotic which works by killing bacteria which cause infections and Seretide which is used in the basic treatment of asthma. “These are medications used by many patients, so we hope that the situation will be quickly restored.”

A “priority” for Minister Vandenbroucke

Although the causes of stock shortages are numerous, they are generally linked to the unavailability of an excipient, a delay in production or even increased demand. The specific causes of each stock shortage can also be consulted on PharmaStatus, the FAMHP application which collects information on the availability of medicines in Belgium. At national level, notifications of packages of medicines for human use temporarily unavailable represent on average 5.5% (according to the latest data available at the end of 2023) of the total number of packages for human use marketed in Belgium .

For the Minister of Health, Frank Vandenbroucke, the unavailability of medicines has become a priority. In this context, a working group was created within the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) in collaboration with INAMI, pharmacists, hospital pharmacists, pharmaceutical companies and distributors.

This working group is looking for ways to combat the unavailability of medicines. “In this process, we consider both possible solutions in the event of unavailability and measures to prevent unavailability,” explains the FAMHP unavailability unit. The increase in the number of packages notified as unavailable since 2019 does not demonstrate an increase in unavailability itself but an increase in notifications of these unavailabilities due to the law of December 20, 2019 specifying the obligation to notify unavailability.”