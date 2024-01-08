Shortages of high-risk medicine occupied 26.2% at the end of 2023

#Shortages #highrisk #medicine #occupied

In a bulletin released this Sunday, January 7, by the NGO Convite, which monitors the availability and access to these drugs in Caracas and 16 other cities throughout the country, it stated that the shortage of medications to treat six high-incidence morbidities in Venezuela it was 26.2% in November 2023.

«November 2023 closes with a general indicator of 26.2% of medication shortages, one point less than in October, for the six morbidities that Convite monitors: hypertension, diabetes, seizures, depression, diarrhea and respiratory infections acute,” the NGO explained.

According to the report, diabetes, with 34.4%; acute respiratory infections, with 33.8%, and seizures, with 28.9%, remain “the three causes of morbidity with the highest rates of drug shortages.”

Regarding distribution by region, the NGO assured that in the month of November San Fernando de Apure and Caracas were the cities in which a “compromised” supply of medicines was recorded, while Maracaibo and San Carlos were the best supplied with these six drugs.

According to data from the Chamber of the Pharmaceutical Industry (Cifar), the Venezuelan pharmaceutical market registered a growth of 7.6% from January to November of last year compared to the same period in 2022.

According to the sector, some 196.53 million medications were placed on the market until the penultimate month of last year, while during the same period in 2022, some 182.57 million were distributed in the country’s pharmacies.

The Venezuelan Informant

Also Read:  Psychiatric care for all: updated WHO mhGAP guidelines

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Paris and Berlin are spending billions of euros to disintegrate the EU
Paris and Berlin are spending billions of euros to disintegrate the EU
Posted on
Experts predict a 30% jump in bankruptcies in Germany
Experts predict a 30% jump in bankruptcies in Germany
Posted on
Aqara introduces M3 smart home hub with Zigbee, Thread and Matter support – Image and sound – News
Aqara introduces M3 smart home hub with Zigbee, Thread and Matter support – Image and sound – News
Posted on
The blizzard caused chaos in Romania. Three roads were closed due to the blizzard. “They did not hit with sand, with anything”
The blizzard caused chaos in Romania. Three roads were closed due to the blizzard. “They did not hit with sand, with anything”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News