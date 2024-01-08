Shortages of high-risk medicine occupied 26.2% at the end of 2023

#Shortages #highrisk #medicine #occupied

In a bulletin released this Sunday, January 7, by the NGO Convite, which monitors the availability and access to these drugs in Caracas and 16 other cities throughout the country, it stated that the shortage of medications to treat six high-incidence morbidities in Venezuela it was 26.2% in November 2023.

«November 2023 closes with a general indicator of 26.2% of medication shortages, one point less than in October, for the six morbidities that Convite monitors: hypertension, diabetes, seizures, depression, diarrhea and respiratory infections acute,” the NGO explained.

According to the report, diabetes, with 34.4%; acute respiratory infections, with 33.8%, and seizures, with 28.9%, remain “the three causes of morbidity with the highest rates of drug shortages.”

Regarding distribution by region, the NGO assured that in the month of November San Fernando de Apure and Caracas were the cities in which a “compromised” supply of medicines was recorded, while Maracaibo and San Carlos were the best supplied with these six drugs.

According to data from the Chamber of the Pharmaceutical Industry (Cifar), the Venezuelan pharmaceutical market registered a growth of 7.6% from January to November of last year compared to the same period in 2022.

According to the sector, some 196.53 million medications were placed on the market until the penultimate month of last year, while during the same period in 2022, some 182.57 million were distributed in the country’s pharmacies.

The Venezuelan Informant