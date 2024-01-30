Shortcomings Creon, confirmations from Aifa and the company: “Difficulties until the end of 2025”

#Shortcomings #Creon #confirmations #Aifa #company #Difficulties

Rome, 30 January – The situation of shortages on the pancreatic enzymes market, reported in recent days by the singer Fedez and ended up on the pages of newspapers, TV news and information sites, it had been addressed by AIFA since last autumn, when – after a discussion with the owner/sales licensee (Viatris Italia Srl) and in agreement with the same – the the national regulatory agency had issued an information note aimed at healthcare professionals which clearly represented the terms of the problem. The drug – which replaces the functions of the pancreas when compromised and is necessary for patients to assimilate food – began to register significant shortages on the distribution circuit in autumn 2023.

“Due to production problems/high demand for pancrelipase-based medicines Creon 10,000, Creon 25,000 and Creonipe 35,000″ explained AIFA in the note dated 25 October 2023, “they are currently distributed on a contingent basis; this situation will presumably continue until 12/31/2025. The shortage is not due to safety or quality issues and has already been communicated to the regulatory authority in accordance with current legislation”.

AIFA therefore invited healthcare professionals to prescribe these drugs “only for authorized indications, to inform patients already undergoing treatment also in order to avoid hoarding phenomena and to prescribe Creon 10,000 and 25,000 e Creonipe 35.000 only if strictly necessary, in the minimum effective dose, and if for the indication in question there are no valid therapeutic alternatives or if, for patients under treatment, it is not possible to switch to other medicines. This is to ensure that the available packaging, as limited, is used for indications for which the medicine cannot be replaced”.

The difficult situation has not seen any improvement since then but, in the meantime, reports of patients seeking the drug have multiplied, and Fedez has acted as spokesperson for this in recent days. On the problem – after the clarifications of Minister Schillaci in question time in the Senate in recent days, the undersecretary also spoke yesterday Marcello Gemmato (in the picture). who in a statement to Adnkronos wanted to remind you that “AIFA allows healthcare facilities to import similar medicines authorized abroad. In addition to this, I invite pharmacies, if they cannot find the drug from the usual suppliers, to place the order directly with the manufacturing company”.

“The situation has been under the attention of the Ministry of Health and the Italian Medicines Agency for some time, in constant dialogue with the manufacturing companyand to manage its supply in the area so that the therapeutic continuity of the medicine for citizens is guaranteed as much as possible” then reiterated Gemmato, who wanted to point out how the issue of the unavailability of some drugs in our country has been “one of the issues that I wanted to address, already in the first months as undersecretary, through the establishment of an ad hoc table to deal with all issues regarding access, availability and sustainability of pharmaceutical goods for citizens”.

Viatris itself, the company that holds the authorization to market and distribute Creon pancreatic enzymes in Italy, also intervened on the issue, requested by telephone from Ansa. “We are in daily contact with the manufacturing company to mitigate supply difficulties and reduce the impact on patients” company representatives told the agency, confirming the difficulty in supplying Creon. Which, however, they explain from Vatris, are due “in high demand globally” and not, as some initially hypothesized, “to issues of quality, safety or effectiveness”. In any case, the situation does not yet seem to be resolved. Indeed, as already announced last October, Viatris has confirmed that “difficulties in supply could continue until 12/31/2025”.