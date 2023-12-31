Shortest time between two rocket launches since 1966

#Shortest #time #rocket #launches

SpaceX is ending 2023 with not one, but two rocket launches within just hours of Cape Canaveral. The total number of starts in 2023 is 98 – and we are close to a record that is more than 57 years old.

Secret X-37B spaceplane launched

The first of the last two SpaceX missions for this year started on the night of December 28th to 29th at around two o’clock German time: a Falcon Heavy rocket carried the US military’s secret X-37B space plane into space.

SpaceX celebrated the successful launch of the USSF-52 mission from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) with a series of impressive images on X (formerly Twitter).

The military space glider was developed for the USSF-52 mission – and leaves a lot of room for speculation, as the US government has so far revealed little about the goal and purpose of the mission.

Some media have shed light on the rumors surrounding the mission. You can read about very different objectives of the mission, from spying on the Chinese space station Tiangong-1, to a general mission as a spy satellite, to transporting weapons into space. For SpaceX, it was the second Falcon Heavy flight in 2023.

The 96th launch of one of the Falcon 9 rockets

Just a few hours later, the second launch took place: It was the 96th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, which brought another 23 SpaceX Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral into low Earth orbit.

With the launch of the second rocket within just a few hours, SpaceX successfully completed the shortest consecutive launch since 1966, according to records. The record for the shortest time between two launches has not been broken – NASA holds it with the launch of satellites and the Gemini 11 mission within just one hour, 37 minutes and 25 seconds on September 12, 1966.

Also Read:  Compass insects, fire vines and scaly robots – these are the nature-inspired technologies for 2023

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What is the Philadelphia hub? Why is Netanyahu seeking to control it?
What is the Philadelphia hub? Why is Netanyahu seeking to control it?
Posted on
VIDEO Increasingly Brave, Israel Now Wants to Control the Gaza-Egypt Border
VIDEO Increasingly Brave, Israel Now Wants to Control the Gaza-Egypt Border
Posted on
Mercedes G-Class used car for the money of a Kia Picanto
Mercedes G-Class used car for the money of a Kia Picanto
Posted on
Open the checklist ‘How to choose a laptop for students’?
Open the checklist ‘How to choose a laptop for students’?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News