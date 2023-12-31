Shortest time between two rocket launches since 1966

#Shortest #time #rocket #launches

SpaceX is ending 2023 with not one, but two rocket launches within just hours of Cape Canaveral. The total number of starts in 2023 is 98 – and we are close to a record that is more than 57 years old.

Secret X-37B spaceplane launched

The first of the last two SpaceX missions for this year started on the night of December 28th to 29th at around two o’clock German time: a Falcon Heavy rocket carried the US military’s secret X-37B space plane into space.

SpaceX celebrated the successful launch of the USSF-52 mission from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) with a series of impressive images on X (formerly Twitter).

The military space glider was developed for the USSF-52 mission – and leaves a lot of room for speculation, as the US government has so far revealed little about the goal and purpose of the mission.

Some media have shed light on the rumors surrounding the mission. You can read about very different objectives of the mission, from spying on the Chinese space station Tiangong-1, to a general mission as a spy satellite, to transporting weapons into space. For SpaceX, it was the second Falcon Heavy flight in 2023.

The 96th launch of one of the Falcon 9 rockets

Just a few hours later, the second launch took place: It was the 96th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, which brought another 23 SpaceX Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral into low Earth orbit.

With the launch of the second rocket within just a few hours, SpaceX successfully completed the shortest consecutive launch since 1966, according to records. The record for the shortest time between two launches has not been broken – NASA holds it with the launch of satellites and the Gemini 11 mission within just one hour, 37 minutes and 25 seconds on September 12, 1966.