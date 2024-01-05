Shortly before Christmas: Burglars steal Miroslav Klose’s house

#Shortly #Christmas #Burglars #steal #Miroslav #Kloses #house

Shortly before Christmas, burglars looted Miroslav Klose



Jan 5, 2024, 7:56 p.m.

Criminals are said to have entered the apartment of Miroslav Klose and his family through a window. They then stole cash and valuables worth tens of thousands of euros. While the police are looking for the perpetrators, the Kloses are currently staying elsewhere.

Former soccer world champion Miroslav Klose was the victim of a burglary in Munich. The agent of the former national player and DFB record goalscorer confirmed this upon request. The Munich police had announced that unknown perpetrators had already broken into an apartment in an apartment building on December 22nd. The thieves stole cash and valuables worth tens of thousands of euros.

According to the police’s findings, the perpetrators broke into the apartment through a window. They then managed to escape undetected. The Munich police are now looking for witnesses to the break-in. Meanwhile, as a report in “Bild” states, the Kloses are currently in China, where they had a family New Year’s celebration and where professional marketing appointments were also waiting for the 2014 world champion.

Klose coached the Austrian first division club SCR Altach until March of last year. He previously worked as a coach at FC Bayern in the youth sector and as an assistant coach. The 2014 world champion has been without a club since leaving Altach; the former goalscorer works, among other things, as a Champions League expert at Amazon Prime Video. The 137-time national player played four years for FC Bayern during his active career and a total of five years for Serie A club Lazio until 2016.