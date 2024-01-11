Shots from Galp, Mota-Engil and BCP launch PSI in the green

#Shots #Galp #MotaEngil #BCP #launch #PSI #green

The oil company found an oil well off Namibia and the bonds appreciated more than 8% in this Thursday’s session. Furthermore, the PSI “smiled” much more than any of the main European markets.

The Lisbon stock exchange recorded a largely positive day in this Wednesday’s session, gaining 2.19%, up to 6,602.22 points, benefiting from sharp gains by some of the most heavily listed companies in the PSI index.

The biggest highlight goes to Galp. The oil company’s bonds rose 8.04%, to 14.98 euros, by the end of the session, following the discovery of an oil well off Namibia. At the same time, Mota-Engil rose 5.44%, reaching 4.65 euros. BCP followed, which advanced 3.66% and ended the day at 0.3027 euros.

Conversely, the biggest decline was made by EDP Renováveis, in the order of 0.52%, reaching 17.14 euros.

In fuels, there were no major variations, as a barrel of crude is falling in value by 0.15%, trading just above 72 dollars.

The main European indices had a mild day, with the biggest increase being observed in Italy, in the order of 0.18%. Spain followed, with 0.06%, as well as the Euro Stoxx 50 and the German index, both at 0.01%. On the other hand, France recorded a loss of 0.01%, while the United Kingdom contracted 0.44%.

“The PSI was the big winner of today’s session, with the Portuguese index being boosted by the strong appreciation of Galp in reaction to its new discovery of a new oil well in Namibia, which led to a valuation upgrade by Citi” , can be read in the analysis of the equity markets department at Millenium Investment Banking.

“Today’s national top 3 highlights the most significant increases in Mota-Engil and BCP, which once again exceeded 30 cents per share. BCP and Galp were also in the top 10 of the performances of the European Stoxx 600 index, where Grifols recovered part of yesterday’s strong falls, after denying accusations in the short report released yesterday”, it is noted.

“Meanwhile, competition among potential Bitcoin exchange-traded funds has intensified even before they can be (or cannot) be approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, with BlackRock reducing the fee for investors of its proposed ETF.” , analysts also note.