Should Anderlecht-Genk be replayed? This is the result of the hearing – Football News

#AnderlechtGenk #replayed #result #hearing #Football #News

KRC Genk wants the match against Anderlecht at the end of 2023 to be replayed. Genk was wrongly not allowed to take a penalty again and subsequently lost the match 2-1.

The hearing took place on Tuesday around the ‘penalty gate’. Referee Nathan Verboomen and VAR Jan Boterberg were given the floor and explained how they assessed the phase. The lawyers of KRC Genk and Anderlecht also spoke.

“Both VAR Boterberg and AVAR Denil said during the PRD hearing that they “unfortunately forgot to look” at the position of the Anderlecht players. This means that in the table of law 14 they included the “encroachment by defensive player” don’t charge (don’t look at it). That is the obvious and indisputable mistake in the application of the rules of the game,” Het Nieuwsblad quotes Genk’s lawyer.

KRC Genk insists: “Match must be replayed”

“One always comes to an incorrect conclusion if one “forgets to look at the position of the defending team”. Because VAR Boterberg and AVAR Denil do not look at the position of the defending team, they exclude in advance the possibility of retaking the penalty kick. in this case (no goal) is legally out. That is the fundamental mistake that happened in the application of the rules of the game. As a result, an indirect free kick was incorrectly decided. Since the mistake has had a manifest and structural impact on the course of the game and the outcome, the match must be replayed,” he concludes.

Anderlecht lawyer is clear: “He applies the regulations correctly”

Walter Damen, Anderlecht’s lawyer, also made his plea. “Referee Verboomen did not at any time receive information from the VAR that Anderlecht players had entered too early. He explains to the Genk players why the penalty is not retaken by saying: ‘your teammate entered too early’ “He therefore applies the regulations correctly with the information he has.”

“The VAR has made a human error of judgement. I ask Genk: give me the regulations number which states that ‘forgetting to look’ is an incorrect application of the regulations,” he concludes according to Het Nieuwsblad.

Decision of the meeting

In short, KRC Genk still wants the match to be replayed after the referees’ explanation. The Purple & White are convinced that the referee has applied the regulations correctly. The chairman of the Disciplinary Council said that a decision will be made soon. “We will look at things thoroughly and make a decision soon. But I cannot put a time or day on it.”