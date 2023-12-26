Should children study during Christmas break?

Published on December 26, 2023 at 11:27. / Modified on December 26, 2023 at 11:32.

The holiday season brings its share of celebrations but also stress and questions. Among which, when you are a parent: Should the children study during this leave period so as not to lose track?

We obviously cannot define a general rule, everything will depend on age and therefore educational level, underlines Edouard Gentaz, professor of developmental psychology at the University of Geneva. “For teenagers who have exams shortly after the start of the school year, the holidays should in any case be an opportunity to rest and enjoy their family. This obviously also applies to those who do not celebrate Christmas. But then, they will have to resume slowly, with schedules, sleeping and eating in particular, becoming more regular again.”

