Should Taylor Swift beware of overkill? ‘She’s not attention seeking’ | Music

#Taylor #Swift #beware #overkill #Shes #attention #seeking #Music

She is the most streamed artist on Spotify of 2023. Time Magazine named her Person of the Year. Her Eras Tour made more money than any concert tour. Taylor Swift was everywhere. Aren’t people getting Taylor-tired?

“I can’t believe this year actually happened,” Swift wrote on her 34th birthday in December. The American singer has had a bizarre year.

Tickets for her concerts were so in demand that servers crashed. Millions of registrations for ticket sales were received in the Netherlands alone. She continued to break records with her re-recorded older albums.

The album, released at the end of 2022 Midnights continued to score in 2023. Her biggest hit that year was Summery, released in 2019 Cruel Summer.

“She mocks all the laws in pop music,” music journalist Jasper van Vugt tells NU.nl. “Her popularity now is comparable to Beatle mania or the madness surrounding Michael Jackson at the time. We don’t look at Taylor Swift with nostalgic glasses yet, but in twenty years we will think: what this woman did was truly unprecedented.”

‘She’s not hungry for attention’

In addition to the countless records and her presence in the charts, Swift’s personal life was also a constant topic of conversation in 2023. At the beginning of the year it was announced that she had ended her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. In the fall she started dating American football player Travis Kelce.

The early relationship is closely followed. The NFL, the American football league, also measures love broadly. Every time Swift shows up at the stadium to cheer on her friend, all the cameras are on her.

The amount of attention Swift receives around NFL games also causes criticism. Van Vugt thinks that is nonsense. “That woman should just be able to live her life and go to a sports match. She doesn’t want to be photographed all the time.”

Swift constantly makes the news with everything she does and then overkill lurks. “But when you are as big as they are, you will always antagonize people,” Van Vugt thinks. “She is not someone who gets into the news because of strange actions. She is not attention hungry. She is just under a magnifying glass. It is just like the king or president: everything they do becomes news. She cannot do much herself. that she is in the media so much.”

2:27Play button

Taylor Swift’s date thinks all the attention is going a long way: that’s how it is

Streaming fans automatically generate publicity

Van Vugt states that when artists play the PR game well, they are mainly in the publicity when they have something to sell. This happens regularly with Swift, because she is a prolific pop star. She releases a new album almost every year. Now there are sometimes even several, because she is re-releasing her old work.

“But there are no major campaigns behind this. Thanks to her fans, those records are streamed so much that she is again breaking records that the media are writing about,” says the music journalist. In this way, publicity generates itself.

Van Vugt does not think that Swift should wait with a new album for fear of overkill. “She will get comments anyway. And what does she have to gain? She can just release it without promotion.”

The Swift craze doesn’t seem to be back yet

Swift does not have to worry that the number of streams will decrease significantly due to an excess of attention. She has a large, dedicated fan base who are always ready for new music. And those who get tired of Taylor were not the heavy users of her songs anyway.

It seems unlikely that things will calm down around Swift in 2024. The singer is still busy re-releasing her previous albums. The so-called Taylor’s Versions of her self-titled debut album, which was released in 2017 Reputation are expected this year.

In addition, the singer is far from done with the Eras Tour. After a series of concerts in the United States, Mexico and Brazil last year, it will be the turn of various Asian and European countries in 2024. Swift will be in the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam from 4 to 6 July.

Unfortunately, this content cannot be displayed. We do not have permission for the necessary cookies. Please accept cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings