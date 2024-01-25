Should we be worried about the pangolin coronavirus created in the laboratory and which killed 100% of infected mice

#worried #pangolin #coronavirus #created #laboratory #killed #infected #mice

We have known about coronaviruses for a while. Of course, since 2020, there is no need to introduce the most famous of them: Covid-19. But researchers around the world did not wait for the pandemic to study them. And they continue to do so, like a team of Chinese scientists from the Beijing University of Chemical Technology who studied two coronaviruses identified a few years ago in pangolins, and who has just prepublished the results of his work on the BioRxiv site. Work that has not yet been reviewed by their peers and therefore not yet validated and published in a leading scientific journal.

Carried out on genetically modified mice, the study of these two coronaviruses from the pangolin revealed a mortality rate of 100% in the small exposed rodents, raising questions and concerns around this work. What is the point of creating such viruses? And what risks does this scientific research present?

What is the nature of the study carried out?

Researchers from Beijing University of Chemical Technology studied two coronaviruses discovered in pangolins in 2017 and 2019: GX/2017 and GD/2019. Two viruses to which “so-called “humanized” genetically modified mice were exposed, explains Dr Benjamin Davido, infectious disease specialist and Covid-19 crisis referral doctor at the Raymond-Poincaré hospital in Garches. They were equipped with the ACE2 receptor, present on the surface of human cells. A receptor known to be the route of entry of the virus into human cells, and to rely on the contaminating potential of the virus in humans.”

Scientists have discovered that the GD/2019 virus, called pCoV-GD01 and a very close cousin of Covid-19, could sicken exposed rodents. The other virus, GX/2017, had the capacity to infect exposed mice, without making them sick. But the study did not stop there: still in the laboratory, the researchers cloned the GX/2017 strain, which mutated and was renamed GX_P2V. After culturing several copies of this mutant virus, they then inoculated it into a group of humanized mice, all of which died within a week. “The pangolin coronavirus GX_P2V linked to SARS-CoV-2 can cause 100% mortality in humanized ACE2 transgenic mice, potentially attributable to late-stage brain infection,” concluded the researchers, who observed that the virus had infected the respiratory system of mice before reaching their nervous system, with a very high viral load in the brain.

Is it risky to manipulate viruses with such a lethality rate in the laboratory and should we fear a pandemic risk?

First of all, “we must question the veracity of this information: it has been fashionable since the pandemic to make publications available, but for the moment, the study has not yet been validated by peers and published in a scientific journal, recalls Dr Davido. We must not get carried away, modifications and clarifications should be made.” In addition, and “if we want to be reassured, labeling a disease 100% fatal on a sample of four mice is perhaps going a bit hastily,” believes the infectious disease specialist. We are emotional because it is a coronavirus and Covid-19 has cost many lives, but we must weigh these results: perhaps they would be different on a sample of one hundred mouse. Furthermore, what we find in test tubes on laboratory mice is not necessarily applicable in real life.”

On the other hand, “what is worrying is that at no time in this study do we have information on the environment and the conditions in which this work was carried out,” underlines Dr Davido. On such genetically modified and highly lethal coronaviruses, it would be necessary to work in a high-security “P4 laboratory” to avoid any risk that this coronavirus, with its stated lethality of 100%, would escape and cause a catastrophe. These experiments must be particularly supervised, he warns. Especially since the WHO investigation into the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic has still not ruled out the possibility of a laboratory accident in Wuhan. And after four years of pandemic, let us learn the lessons and not take unnecessary risks. Remember, however, that the pangolin has been excluded as the cause of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is believed to come from a strain linked to bats. But if tomorrow the study was published in a leading scientific journal and we learned that these safety conditions had not been respected, we could worry about a risk of a pandemic. For the moment, we are not there.”

What is the point of such work?

The study divides within the scientific community, with some researchers seeing it as taking a disproportionate risk compared to the interest of the work carried out. “But if we look at this study with a scientific eye, the authors only demonstrate the tropism of the coronavirus for the central nervous system, which is not really a discovery, since we already know that Covid-19 can cause neurological damage, particularly with the loss of taste and smell, recalls Dr Davido. What is important is that the pangolin coronavirus binds to ACE2 receptors, the first to be demonstrated in humans as the entry point for the virus, and which are present in large quantities, particularly on cardiovascular cells. “.

For the infectious disease specialist, “researchers draw the conclusion that in animals which have a large quantity of receptors, there is a greater susceptibility to developing serious forms of the disease. This is an interesting avenue for better understanding how the virus works and identifying populations potentially more at risk than others based on the amount of expression of these receptors in humans.”

For the authors of the study, the observed results “underline a risk of spread of GX_P2V in humans and provide a unique model for understanding the pathogenic mechanisms of viruses linked to SARS-CoV-2”. Which makes this study “research work that is based on data that we already know about the coronavirus,” analyzes Dr. Davido. The idea is not to create a biological weapon, but to better understand the functioning of these coronaviruses to better prepare for the risk of a pandemic, by identifying target populations with a view to proposing other therapeutic perspectives. “That’s why I see this study as something interesting rather than alarming.”