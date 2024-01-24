Should we be worried about these diseases released by the melting ice?

#worried #diseases #released #melting #ice

Microbes trapped in ice for millennia are re-emerging due to global warming. Should we fear a new global epidemic?

A new epidemic threat could impact humanity. Microbes that have been “dormant” for millennia could indeed resurface soon, due to the melting of ice linked to global warming. The rise of the “zombie virus” – so called for its ability to have been inactive before thawing – from the Arctic is of particular concern to scientists.

Strains of this microbe have already been isolated by researchers, who fear a new global medical emergency could be triggered.

An Arctic surveillance network has been set up to help identify the first cases of disease. In the event of a first contamination, quarantine and specialized medical treatment will be provided.

disproportionate melting of ice

Ice covers a fifth of the Northern Hemisphere, areas where soils are kept at subzero temperatures for long periods. Some layers thus remained frozen for hundreds of thousands of years.

But this balance is changing. The upper layers of the planet’s main reserves, in Canada, Siberia and Alaska, are melting disproportionately, raising the prospect of new challenges.

“The disappearance of Arctic sea ice allows for an increase in shipping, traffic and industrial development in Siberia. Huge mining operations are planned and will dig vast holes in deep permafrost to extract oil and minerals,” explained virologist Jean-Michel Claverie.

“These operations will release large quantities of pathogens that still thrive there” and which could contaminate miners.

viruses older than humans

According to scientists, the ice, at its deepest levels, may contain viruses that are a million years old, and therefore much older than our own species, which is thought to have appeared around 300,000 years ago. years.

The “zombie” virus that is currently worrying the scientific community has been imprisoned under a layer of ice in Siberia for 48,500 years. Until now, viruses spoiled underground did not impact humans, only amoebae.

The concern is that our immune system has never been in contact with some of these microbes, and therefore our immune system may not be adapted to deal with them.