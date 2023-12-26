Should we export the Patriots that are supposed to be in short supply to the United States? Defense Minister Kihara “difficult to answer” when asked about consistency: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web

#export #Patriots #supposed #short #supply #United #States #Defense #Minister #Kihara #difficult #answer #asked #consistency #Tokyo #Shimbun #TOKYO #Web

At a press conference on the 26th, Minister of Defense Minoru Kihara announced that he had decided to export Patriot ground-based interceptor missiles to the United States, even though he estimated that the Self-Defense Forces’ inventory was about 40% short of the required amount. Regarding the consistency of the amount, he declined to give a clear explanation, saying, “It is difficult to answer at this point whether there is enough or not.The amount to be transferred will be determined in the future.”

◆“For Japan, the Japan-U.S. alliance is the cornerstone”

In October 2022, the Ministry of Defense announced an estimate that Patriot had secured only 60% of the required amount. Due to this shortage and other reasons, the government decided at the end of last year to implement a defense capability development plan totaling 43 trillion yen over five years. When asked why the Self-Defense Forces are exporting missiles to the United States that are in short supply, Kihara answered, “For Japan, the Japan-U.S. alliance is the cornerstone and there is consistency in policy.”

He also explained that many of the Patriots exported to the United States are older PAC2s that can intercept fighter jets and cruise missiles. He emphasized that by limiting the amount of PAC3, which specializes in ballistic missiles, that will be exported, “we want to avoid creating holes in Japan’s defense.”

◆First step of lifting the ban on export of finished products

On the 22nd, the government revised the “Three Principles for Transfer of Defense Equipment” and operational guidelines that set the rules for arms exports, and lifted the ban on the export of finished “licensed products” manufactured in Japan by paying patent fees to foreign companies. As the first step, we decided to export the Patriot based on a request from the United States.

The relaxation of this rule was decided by the government alone without deliberation in the Diet, but Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference on the 26th, “The Three Principles are operational standards for the Foreign Exchange Act, and any review of their formulation belongs to the executive branch.” He stated that there was no problem. (Atsushi Kawada)

